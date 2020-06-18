Gen Z actively pursues change in Dodge County

“While at the time I did not think much about these microaggressions, as I didn’t know what they were, I learned in high school how such comments only show the importance of a proper diverse and inclusive education that we are asking for in our letter,” Gacha said. “In elementary and middle school, I couldn’t understand why people were saying such discriminatory remarks towards me and the other non-white students. As a young student, text from authors of color were not assigned and therefore not discussed. There was no representation of any faculty of color, so it was hard to know who I, as an elementary or middle schooler, could feel comfortable confiding in my worries. We were not introduced to the types of literature or history that showed the severity of discrimination within this country post-slavery. We want students of color to feel comfortable in the BDUSD system without the fear of racism in an environment which is meant to educate and open the minds of students.”