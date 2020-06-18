Gen Z actively pursues change in Dodge County

Frenice Rollins was looking at participating in a Black Lives Matter protest when it was first being advertised in Beaver Dam.
However, when no one showed up, the 23-year-old picked up her sign and began a movement that has took off in new avenues over the past few weeks.
Olivia Putnam and Simar Garcha, both 19-year-old college students from Beaver Dam, decided to do an online petition to ask the Beaver Dam Unified School Board to look at changes to reduce racism in the schools. Putnam is studying psychology and social policy at Northwestern University. Garcha is studying global health and nonprofits, philanthropy with a volunteerism minor at the University of Southern California.
Abbi Adams, 15, went with an online petition as well to ask about making a change in Columbus to remove the Christopher Columbus fiberglass statue that sits on the edge of the city.
The women have different goals, but are all focused on making inclusive changes in our community.
“I think we might have one of the most progressive generations,” Adams said. “A lot of us are acting on things. We are very aware of social issues.”
Adams said she wanted to do more than participate in Blackout Tuesday June 2, she wanted to do something in her own community. Blackout Tuesday was an online and social media protest.
Adams got the attention of Columbus Mayor Michael Thom, who will be bringing up the statute removal as an agenda item to the Columbus City Council.
Putnam and Garcha hope to get the attention of the Beaver Dam Unified School District board of education with their change.org petition. The petition asks for the district to look at the district’s core values, hiring practices, curriculum, professional development, assemblies and discipline practices.
“We had two main goals in choosing the action steps,” Putnam said. “First, we wanted to address the way BDUSD schools fail to properly educate all of their students about the evolving history of racism in the United States or expose them to literature written by people of color. Our history education included discussions of American slavery and the Civil Rights Movement, but we felt like it largely ignored many other important events -- such as reconstruction, Jim Crow laws, segregation, redlining and racist housing polices, or the War on Drugs and mass incarceration -- while also failing to make clear the true brutality of racism throughout American history. These discussions also disregarded the way racism forcefully persists to this day.”
The second goal was to assure that the district schools are safe and inclusive for students of color,
Garcha, who is Indian, said that she experienced microaggressions from both students and their parents.
“While at the time I did not think much about these microaggressions, as I didn’t know what they were, I learned in high school how such comments only show the importance of a proper diverse and inclusive education that we are asking for in our letter,” Gacha said. “In elementary and middle school, I couldn’t understand why people were saying such discriminatory remarks towards me and the other non-white students. As a young student, text from authors of color were not assigned and therefore not discussed. There was no representation of any faculty of color, so it was hard to know who I, as an elementary or middle schooler, could feel comfortable confiding in my worries. We were not introduced to the types of literature or history that showed the severity of discrimination within this country post-slavery. We want students of color to feel comfortable in the BDUSD system without the fear of racism in an environment which is meant to educate and open the minds of students.”
One of the biggest efforts being seen is the Black Lives Matter movement in Beaver Dam which has regularly been protesting on the sidewalk iinthe 1700 block of North Spring Street, and also held a march June 7 that included around 150 people marching from North Spring Street, through downtown and ending at Swan City Park.
The administration of the group is between 21 and 28 years old.
“I do believe there are positive traits about our age group,” Rollins said. “People who are my age are one of two things right now. We are either angry and rioting or angry and silently and peacefully protesting. Our voice is being heard all over and I think it’s imperative that we continue to remain peaceful throughout this.”
The group will holding a Juneteenth celebration today at Smythe Park, 101 Smythe Court. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when the enslaved in Texas were freed following the Emancipation Proclamation of Jan. 1, 1863.
“The purpose of this celebration is to acknowledge the hardships we fought through with slavery and the day it ended,” Rollins said. “We will be grilling out as well as having numerous activities including a beading station, face painting, bean bags, Shop FM DJing and so much more.”
A candlelight vigil will be held as well for Joshua Simon Jr. A 13-year-old from Beaver Dam who died by suicide on June 9.
“It’s important to us to remember him and mourn his family’s loss with them,” Rollins said.
Rollins said she's not done seeking change.
“We are working on many plans for the future including volunteering in our community, taking the steps to becoming a non-profit,” Rollins said.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.