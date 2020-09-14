Gene’s Tire under new ownership with a new name

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Julie Maree knew exactly who to call the morning of March 6, 2018, when her car died in her farm driveway when she was attempting to go to work.

“I immediately called Gene’s Tires, as they do all my car’s work and I trust their guidance,” Maree said. “I was nervous that they wouldn’t be able to get me in, but I explained that I lived alone and didn’t know what to do.”

The auto repair shop did than that and stayed on the phone with her when she drove from just north of Beaver Dam to the shop.

“My truck died again as I went down Center Street, in front of Trinity UMC,” Maree said. “They kept me calm and offered to come get me, but I got it to start again. I didn’t have much power since the problem was my serpentine belt so I coasted across Front Street, just barely avoiding a red light as it turned green just in time. As I approached the shop, the mechanics and office team came out to the sidewalk, I was still on the phone with them, and they began to cheer and clap as I came closer and finally pulled into the parking lot. I was greeted with a big hug and laughter.”

Maree said she could not thank Gene’s enough.