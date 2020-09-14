Gene’s Tire under new ownership with a new name

Julie Maree knew exactly who to call the morning of March 6, 2018, when her car died in her farm driveway when she was attempting to go to work.
“I immediately called Gene’s Tires, as they do all my car’s work and I trust their guidance,” Maree said. “I was nervous that they wouldn’t be able to get me in, but I explained that I lived alone and didn’t know what to do.”
The auto repair shop did than that and stayed on the phone with her when she drove from just north of Beaver Dam to the shop.
“My truck died again as I went down Center Street, in front of Trinity UMC,” Maree said. “They kept me calm and offered to come get me, but I got it to start again. I didn’t have much power since the problem was my serpentine belt so I coasted across Front Street, just barely avoiding a red light as it turned green just in time. As I approached the shop, the mechanics and office team came out to the sidewalk, I was still on the phone with them, and they began to cheer and clap as I came closer and finally pulled into the parking lot. I was greeted with a big hug and laughter.”
Maree said she could not thank Gene’s enough.
That customer service has been an important part of Gene’s Tires over the decades. Vohen said that after decades of business it was time to sell Gene’s Tires.
New owner Keith Pastorius said he wants to continue providing good customer service Gene’s has been know to provide.
“I’m extremely grateful to the customers,” Vohen said. “Without the customers this is just a building. I do want to thank the customers over the years. If you don’t have the customers, you don’t have anything.”
Pastorius, the owner of Mayville Tire, closed on the business Friday. The business opened today under a new name of Beaver Dam Tire and Service Inc.
Vohen said the staff will stay the same, but it is time for him to move on.
“Everyone will be here, except for me,” Vohen said. “After this many years changing tractor, truck and car tires, it’s time to go.”
Vohen has been with the business for the last 42 years when his father Eugene “Gene” Vohen owned the business. Vohen said it was Gene and Shorty’s in Beaver Dam in the 1960s. He opened the business with Shorty Schmid.
Vohen said his father eventually opened his own shop on Highway W and that is when he started working at the shop. About 30 years ago, the shop on Center Street was built. It stayed in the Vohen’s family until today when Pastorius took over
“People will see a clean work environment with customer friendly, good service in a full service shop,” Pastorius said.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.