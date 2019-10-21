RANDOLPH – How many buns does it take to shingle a dog house?
They may not know that answer, but co-owners Jeff Lee and Diane Nelson hope to cover the area with good eats at General Lee's Dawg Haus, a restaurant that opened Saturday at 302 N. High St. in downtown Randolph.
The restaurant is named for a Civil War general, with a German twist.
“My dad, Robert E. Lee, was big into hot dogs and his nickname was General Lee,” said Jeff. “My mother’s side of the family was German, so that’s where the Dawg Haus came from.”
The restaurant began as a Galaxy Drive-In, and then became “Kraft Corner.” Mr. Kraft operated it for two years until his health changed drastically. Then it sat empty for more than two years until Jeff and Diane bought it. (Both were living in Randolph having relocated from Appleton and Minneapolis/St. Paul, respectively).
"I had the ambition to open a hot dog restaurant for a long time," said Jeff, who started in food service at the age of 14. "My dad just loved hot dogs and came up with some terrific recipes over the years. Diane and I both thought this is the perfect spot to give it a try.”
The menu includes Vienna Beef hot dogs and Italian sausages in a variety of specialty combinations.
The Italian sausage, for example, comes plain; with marinara sauce, mushrooms and Parmesan cheese; with brown mustard, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing – known as the Wise Guys; and with green onions and green peppers – known as the Mean Green.
Hot dogs include Sharp Coney Island style, with chopped onions and chili; Kansas City style, with brown mustard, barbecue sauce, sauerkraut, brown sugar and chopped bacon; Cowboy style, with crumbled bacon, barbecue sauce and caramelized onions; BLT style, with bacon, lettuce, cubed tomatoes and mayonnaise; Southwestern style, with bacon, brown sugar, julienne fried yellow, red and orange peppers, onions and chipotle (smoked and dried) peppers.
Destined to become a local favorite, and probably beyond, is the Randolph dog, which includes pesto sauce and mozzarella cheese on a toasted pretzel bun.
The owners also promise to serve one of the best Chicago dogs north of the Windy City with mustard, tomato wedges, onion, sweet pickle relish, a pickle spear, pickled hot peppers and celery salt.
As for the hot dog with peanut butter and sweet pickle relish, Lee fears that may be too bold for local palates.
“It’s actually really good, but I hesitate to put it on the menu,” he said.
Prices range from $3.50 to $4.95 for hot dogs. Italian sausages range from $5.25 to $5.75. French fries are $2.50 and Mozzarella sticks are $4.50.
A blushing (Blooming is trademarked) onion is $8.95.
Bottled sodas will be sold, with Coke, Pepsi and 7-Up products available.
Buns will be baked at the Randolph Piggly Wiggly. Pretzel buns, German mustard and other items are purchased through Steve Kaiser (of Beaver Dam), the local salesman for U.S. Foods.
Lee recommends everything he has tasted so far, with many more adventures waiting to come. “Each one makes you want to try the next one,” he said.
Nelson is hoping to add a popcorn wagon and cotton candy machine to the business at some point.
Lee will continue his job as a building contractor in addition to operating the restaurant.
“This is something different, and I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “I think the people of the area will enjoy tasting what we have to offer.”
“We’re just two crazy people who wanted to do this,” said Nelson. “We want it to be a fun atmosphere where people can get some great food at a reasonable price.”
