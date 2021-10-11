George Althoff selected to head Baraboo Chamber of Commerc

George Althoff has been selected to be the next Executive Director of the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce.

Althoff has many years of experience in communications and marketing in both the private and public sectors, and significant ties to the Baraboo area business community.

“Our search team was thrilled to pick George from a crop of outstanding candidates,” said Shawna Marquardt, president of the Chamber’s board of directors. “I’m confident George will do great work for our organization and drive it forward.”

From 2004 to 2011, Althoff served as publisher of the Baraboo News Republic, the Portage Daily Register and four weekly newspapers in Sauk, Columbia and Juneau counties. He joined the state government in 2011, serving as communications director for the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, the Department of Natural Resources, and the Department of Workforce Development until 2019. Most recently, he worked as manager of The Grainery, a downtown Baraboo health foods store.

Althoff served as a member of the Chamber's Board of Directors from 2010-18, including two years as president.