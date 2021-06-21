GFL Environmental to handle Mayville's waste collection beginning July 1

Waste Management will collect old cans from the curb starting June 28. GFL will begin distributing new cans June 29. All cans will have a flyer in the inside cover with the collection schedule and information. Depending on routes, new cans may be dropped off in front or back of residence. This does not mean the garbage collection location will change. Place full cans in the location in which they have routinely been collected. The collection and distribution of old and new cans may take a couple of days.