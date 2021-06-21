GFL Environmental to handle Mayville's waste collection beginning July 1

MAYVILLE — GFL Environmental will take over the garbage and recycling collection contract in Mayville July 1.
The Mayville Common Council voted unanimously to terminate its contract with Waste Management. Details relating to the changeover were released Monday.
Dates of collection will remain unchanged with trash being collected every Monday and recycling being collected every other Monday according to the schedule.
Waste Management will collect old cans from the curb starting June 28. GFL will begin distributing new cans June 29. All cans will have a flyer in the inside cover with the collection schedule and information. Depending on routes, new cans may be dropped off in front or back of residence. This does not mean the garbage collection location will change. Place full cans in the location in which they have routinely been collected. The collection and distribution of old and new cans may take a couple of days.
The monthly contract rate will be $13.68 per household unit. Charges will be applied to the water utility bill beginning in August.
Any GFL collection issues can be reported to GFL directly at 920-387-0987. For more information, call Mayville City Hall 920-387-7900, extension 1203.