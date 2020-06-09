Giant beaver comes to downtown Beaver Dam

“We want this to be something that the community owns and the community likes,” she said. “We’re going to have an original design so no one else will have a beaver like ours. We’ve got some great artists in town and this is their time to shine.”

Mayor Becky Glewen, Vogl-Rauscher, Kris Schumacher, Chris Neuman and Nicole White will make the final selection of the winning design.

“It’s an eclectic group of judges and we’re open to whatever ideas people come up with,” she said.

Individuals interested in submitting a rendering of a beaver need to email their concept to Vogl-Rauscher at mvoglrauscher@cityofbeaverdam.com. Any questions can be directed to that email address, as well.

Submissions must be received by midnight, June 26.

Placement of the statue will depend on when it is completed. It may not be installed until next spring.

“The statue will be unique to Beaver Dam and make a great impression. We’re continuing to build off what’s already been started downtown with the beautiful trees, flowers and benches,” she said. “I anticipate the beaver will be a big draw for fun photo ops.”

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

