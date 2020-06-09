Giant beaver comes to downtown Beaver Dam

It’s time to get out the colored pencils and sketchbook and use some imagination.
Beaver Dam Community Development Manager Mary Vogl-Rauscher is putting out a call for artists to submit an original design which will be used in the creation of a 6-foot-tall fiberglass beaver statue.
The statue will be featured in the new downtown landscape project next to Ming’s on the corner of Front and Center Streets. The vacant lot is being redeveloped with trees, benches and more to create a usable park-like space for visitors.
Private donors, as well as in-kind donations, are funding the entire redevelopment project. No taxpayer dollars are being used.
Vogl-Rauscher said Neuman Pools has graciously donated $15,000 to cover the cost of the beaver statue.
The company that will manufacture the beaver is the same one that produced more than 80 life-size Bucky Badgers a couple years ago for the “Bucky on Parade” public art project in Madison.
“This vendor is known for quality and we’re so lucky the Neumans hooked us up with them,” said Vogl-Rauscher.
Artists of all ages are encouraged to enter the design contest. Both a front and back view of a beaver should be submitted for judging.
Vogl-Rauscher said a contest is being held to provide greater community input.
“We want this to be something that the community owns and the community likes,” she said. “We’re going to have an original design so no one else will have a beaver like ours. We’ve got some great artists in town and this is their time to shine.”
Mayor Becky Glewen, Vogl-Rauscher, Kris Schumacher, Chris Neuman and Nicole White will make the final selection of the winning design.
“It’s an eclectic group of judges and we’re open to whatever ideas people come up with,” she said.
Individuals interested in submitting a rendering of a beaver need to email their concept to Vogl-Rauscher at mvoglrauscher@cityofbeaverdam.com. Any questions can be directed to that email address, as well.
Submissions must be received by midnight, June 26.
Placement of the statue will depend on when it is completed. It may not be installed until next spring.
“The statue will be unique to Beaver Dam and make a great impression. We’re continuing to build off what’s already been started downtown with the beautiful trees, flowers and benches,” she said. “I anticipate the beaver will be a big draw for fun photo ops.”
