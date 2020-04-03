Gift card purchases to help Mayville, Horicon establishments through COVID-19 crisis

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MAYVILLE — The spread of COVID-19 is having a devastating impact on small businesses and operations that were ordered to come to a full stop. A program is now underway in Mayville and Horicon to help those businesses weather the storm.

The Mayville and Horicon Chambers of Commerce, along with Main Street Mayville, launched a gift card program to help sustain its local service industry, retailers, bars and restaurants.

Jennifer Clark, administrative assistant at Mayville Area Chamber of Commerce, said the groups had originally collaborated with Mayville Piggly Wiggly owner Curt Schmidt to sell gift cards at the grocery store.

“Unfortunately, we ran into issues with COVID-19 parameters and were informed the governor wouldn’t allow volunteers at the store,” she said. “So we are moving the program online and it’s very simple to use.”

Gift cards to area businesses are being offered for sale in $25 increments.

“People just need to go to mayvillechamber.com/support/ and click on the businesses that they want to support and then order the number of gift cards they want,” she said.