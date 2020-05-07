Girl Scouts offer virtual activities, summer camp

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Girl Scouts of Wisconsin-Badgerland Council will provide virtual formats of its programming – including summer camp.

Badgerland Council, which comprises the greater Madison area, now offers opportunities for all girls - not only its members - to explore issues they care about, connect with experts on topics that interest them, and take action in their communities. “At Girl Scouts, we build leaders through experiences,” said Marci Henderson. “We encourage girls to learn how to do hard things; how to get back up when she gets knocked down. At Girl Scouts, we transform disappointment into opportunity. And that’s exactly what we are planning for the upcoming months.”

Rather than holding its regular overnight sessions at Camp Ehawee in Mindoro, or Camp Brandenburg in Dane, girls will have access to camp life with its “Happily Ever Outdoors ‘Sneak Peek’ Camps.” These one-day virtual sessions will have girls completing activities and participating in camp traditions based on the same themes originally scheduled for this summer: Mess Makers, Area 51, Sea Goddesses and Be YOUnique to name just a few.