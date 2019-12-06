Residents and businesses in the Columbus area have another opportunity to help families in need this holiday season.
Through the Neighbors in Constant Care Foundation, Giving Trees have been placed in several businesses across Columbus. The NICC Foundation, started by longtime Columbus resident Julie Hornbacher, sprung from an idea her young son had following a church service in 1991. After listening to the pastor talk about local families struggling to purchase gifts for their children, Hornbacher’s eldest son, Nic, rounded up presents under the family tree, placed them in a large bag and told his mother they should go to children in need.
That prompted Hornbacher, a dedicated volunteer, to start the NICC Foundation and the Giving Tree program. She also works with Toys for Tots to provide local children with gifts. Hornbacher said residents can drop off gifts in Toys for Tots boxes in Columbus and Beaver Dam.
Many of the Giving Trees went up before Thanksgiving. Businesses and churches that have trees are St. Joseph’s, St. Jerome’s, St. Columbkille, Wise Guys, MT’s Town Tap, Cercis Brewing Company, Prairie Ridge Health, and Farmers & Merchants Union Bank. The trees feature tags on their branches with toy requests from local families. Patrons can buy the gift and return it to the tree so it can be wrapped and prepared for Christmas. From Dec. 17-21, volunteers will wrap and prepare the presents in time for Christmas. Items and tags from Giving Trees will be picked up Dec. 13.
“Zion (school and church) is doing birthday cake kits so families can make little birthday cakes for Jesus,” Hornbacher said. “Pretty much everybody is pitching in and helping. And we can always use help from more volunteers.”
Those interested can also sponsor families looking for holiday gifts. Horbacher said donations for Legos is greatly appreciated this season. Hornbacher has received many Facebook messages from friends asking how they can help.
“This is just such an amazing community we live in,” Hornbacher said. “It’s unbelievable how many people just come out to help. I wish we would hear more about that kind of news in the world because there is so much of it, but you don’t often hear about it.
“It’s pretty awesome to live in a community that really takes care of each other.”
Some families decided not do a gift-exchange so they can save money to donate to the NICC Foundation. Hornbacher said there is definitely a need in the Columbus area to help families.
“There is always circumstances they might be dealing with,” Hornbacher said. “Christmas is our big time of year, but we are looking for help all year round.”
For more information on volunteering and donating, call Hornbacher at Julie’s Java coffee house at 920-623-5540.
