Giving Tuesday event features nonprofits

A free event on Giving Tuesday will showcase the Baraboo area's nonprofits. Set for 1-6 p.m. today at Baraboo Arts Banquet Hall, 323 Water St, Baraboo, the event is open to the public.

Twenty local nonprofits will set up informative booths, and door prizes will be awarded throughout the afternoon.

The Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce will coordinate this new event that is sponsored by the Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin with a $1,500 grant from the Network for Charitable Giving.

Light refreshments served.

If the event reaches its attendance goal of 500 people, the Ho-Chunk Gaming Fund at the Community Foundation of South Central Wisconsin will offer a $500 grant to one of the nonprofit exhibitors, with the winner selected by random drawing at the event.

For more information, call 608-356-8333.