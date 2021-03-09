 Skip to main content
Glass crystal ball causes fire at town of Delton home
Glass crystal ball causes fire at town of Delton home

Lake Delton fire 1

 DELTON FIRE DEPARTMENT, Contributed

TOWN OF DELTON — Authorities say a residential home in the town of Delton suffered substantial damage from a glass crystal ball located in direct sunlight.

The Delton Fire Department was notified of a structure fire at approximately 4:17 p.m. March 8 on Fox Hill Road in the town of Delton, Sauk County, according to a March 9 release posted to the department’s Facebook page. Upon arrival of emergency services, there was visible smoke coming from the home. Firefighters entered the home and extinguished the fire, which was isolated to the living room area.

There were no injuries to the occupants or first responders, according to the fire department. The main level of the home sustained substantial heat damage. Estimated damage costs $250,000.

Town of Delton March 8 fire 2

Shortly after 4 p.m. the day of the fire, the owner arrived home, discovered thick smoke throughout the house and immediately called 911, according to the fire department. An investigation determined the fire started on a couch in the living room and the cause of the fire was determined to be from a glass crystal ball ornament. The crystal ball had been located on a table near the couch and in direct sunlight. When sunshine came through a large set of windows and through the glass ball, it ignited the couch.

Town of Delton March 8 fire

The fire department said in a release homeowners should keep items such as crystals, mirrors, glass ornaments and even bottles away from direct sunlight and particularly away from anything flammable. The items can act like a magnifying glass and focus sunlight so that the energy, which would normally be spread out over a wide area, is delivered to a much smaller point.

The Delton Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Kilbourn Fire Department, Baraboo Fire Department, Dells-Delton EMS, Sauk County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Alliant Energy.

