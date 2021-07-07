Glenn Miller Orchestra, Pardeeville get back into swing of things

PARDEEVILLE -- Both Pardeeville and the Glenn Miller Orchestra could use a taste of normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered their plans in 2020 and 2021.
A July 20 performance by the orchestra will mark the first outside show at the Lenz Auditorium in the more than two years since the 35,000-square-foot facility was completed in Pardeeville in May 2019.
The orchestra, meanwhile, has performed only nine shows in 2021 after canceling or rescheduling hundreds of performances since March 2020. Prior to the pandemic, it played about 200 shows per year, on average.
“We have survived the pandemic,” Glenn Miller Orchestra’s music director and male vocalist, Nick Hilscher, said. “That’s the hope, anyway.”
Hilscher thinks the band will play at least 25 shows in 2021, he said. Musicians across the world including Hilscher and others in his orchestra have needed to find alternative means of employment during the pandemic, he added.
Hilscher, 44, the band’s leader since 2012, is currently learning the ins and outs of the packaging industry from his father in his native Georgia.
“My entire life was music, and now this is something completely different,” Hilscher said of the new trade. “I’m hopeful for things getting back to some semblance of what it was, but I think it’ll be a while before things really get rolling again (in the music industry).”
The pandemic notwithstanding, Glenn Miller Orchestra has been on the road performing live shows consistently since 1956, Hilscher said. In Pardeeville, the ensemble features Hilscher, female vocalist Hannah Stokes, five reed players, three trumpet players, three trombonists, a pianist, bassist and drummer.
The Pardeeville gig is bookended by regional performances in Iowa, Indiana and Michigan. Some of the musicians have performed for more than 25 years while others will be touring for the first time, Hilscher said.
“With the Glenn Miller Orchestra, you think World War II, but we’re touring with some musicians right out of college,” Hilscher said. “They’re often in their 20s and 30s and these are their first gigs as professional musicians. It's special because they’re able to present this music in the same way and with the same energy that Glenn (Miller) presented it.”
Glenn Miller was largely considered the No. 1 band leader in the country from 1939 to 1942 before he broke up his band to enlist in the military during World War II, Hilscher said. Miller went missing in 1944 during the war and was declared dead a year later. The orchestra reformed in 1946 for about five years and then reformed again in 1956 to the present day.
“It's part of our musical and cultural history in the U.S.,” Hilscher said of Glenn Miller. “I find it very valuable that people can still access his music, live, and I think it would be tragic if it was ever to be lost.”
Hilscher grew up in the south listening to Elvis Presley and country music artists Hank Williams Sr. and Johnny Cash, but then “something happened” when he heard Glenn Miller’s music at the age of 11.
“It was very special to me,” Hilscher said. “I loved the fact that you could have so many people making music together -- music that, in my mind, was actually pretty hip. I found the whole thing fascinating and just got into music more and more.”
The July 20 show is followed in Pardeeville by the Beach Boys tribute band, “Sail On,” at 7 p.m., July 31 and the all-female band, "Sweet Potato Pie," which plays a style it calls "sweetgrass," at 6:30 p.m., Sept. 4.
“It’s great having these outside acts finally coming in,” said district administrator Jason LeMay, who was the high school principal before recently replacing recently retired Gus Knitt as district administrator. “The auditorium is one of the largest testimonials to what Gus (Knitt) did here, and we’re excited for the future.”
