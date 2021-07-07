Glenn Miller Orchestra, Pardeeville get back into swing of things

PARDEEVILLE -- Both Pardeeville and the Glenn Miller Orchestra could use a taste of normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered their plans in 2020 and 2021.

A July 20 performance by the orchestra will mark the first outside show at the Lenz Auditorium in the more than two years since the 35,000-square-foot facility was completed in Pardeeville in May 2019.

The orchestra, meanwhile, has performed only nine shows in 2021 after canceling or rescheduling hundreds of performances since March 2020. Prior to the pandemic, it played about 200 shows per year, on average.

“We have survived the pandemic,” Glenn Miller Orchestra’s music director and male vocalist, Nick Hilscher, said. “That’s the hope, anyway.”

Hilscher thinks the band will play at least 25 shows in 2021, he said. Musicians across the world including Hilscher and others in his orchestra have needed to find alternative means of employment during the pandemic, he added.

Hilscher, 44, the band’s leader since 2012, is currently learning the ins and outs of the packaging industry from his father in his native Georgia.