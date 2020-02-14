Glewen seeks second term as mayor in Beaver Dam

"It's not just Beaver Dam looking at this on its own and focusing on that on its own," she said. Glewen said that something else potential residents are looking at are parks.

The city will invest over $500,000 in parks this year and has set up a master plan for Swan City Park. She also said that the city has to look at maintenance of buildings and equipment.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Certainly we're doing more with less, so we're being very cognizant of the costs of things, but we also have to make sure things aren't falling down around us," Glewen said.

She said the city needs to work to develop more shopping and restaurant options, and that there are announcements coming soon, including with the vacant Boston Store.

Glewen said some of her greatest accomplishments in her first term include the demolition of the former Lakeview Hospital to make way for a condominium development, the city receiving large grants to reconstruct South Spring Street and East Davis Street, the city's renewable energy plan, the Kwik Trip expansion on Madison Street and creating a tax increment finance district around the mall area on North Spring Street that has attracted development to prevent blight.