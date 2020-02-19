Global Fair returns to Wayland in Beaver Dam: Vendors being sought for international event

The Global Fair co-hosted by Wayland Academy and the Beaver Dam Community Library is returning to the Lindsay Gym on the Wayland Academy campus, 101 N. University Ave., from 1 to 4 p.m., April 5.

The theme for the fourth annual event is, “A celebration of diversity. A cultivation of peace.”

“We are excited to organize this event for the Beaver Dam area and beyond,” said Information and Community Services Librarian and event coordinating volunteer Anita Streich, “and hope that many residents will participate by hosting a booth.”

The event has in the past had more than 50 ethnic and globally diverse booths.

“The Global Fair in Dodge County was conceived to celebrate and share the cultures in the county — from the recent immigrants from the former Soviet republics to the second-generation Mexican immigrants to the Americans who had grandparents and great-grandparents who immigrated generations ago,” said Streich in 2018, the year of the last event.

The first Global Fair was held in 2003 in the former Beaver Dam Mall. Content and locations changed over the years. This is the fourth year the event has existed in its current format at Wayland Academy.