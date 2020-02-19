Global Fair returns to Wayland in Beaver Dam: Vendors being sought for international event

The Global Fair co-hosted by Wayland Academy and the Beaver Dam Community Library is returning to the Lindsay Gym on the Wayland Academy campus, 101 N. University Ave., from 1 to 4 p.m., April 5.
The theme for the fourth annual event is, “A celebration of diversity. A cultivation of peace.”
“We are excited to organize this event for the Beaver Dam area and beyond,” said Information and Community Services Librarian and event coordinating volunteer Anita Streich, “and hope that many residents will participate by hosting a booth.”
The event has in the past had more than 50 ethnic and globally diverse booths.
“The Global Fair in Dodge County was conceived to celebrate and share the cultures in the county — from the recent immigrants from the former Soviet republics to the second-generation Mexican immigrants to the Americans who had grandparents and great-grandparents who immigrated generations ago,” said Streich in 2018, the year of the last event.
The first Global Fair was held in 2003 in the former Beaver Dam Mall. Content and locations changed over the years. This is the fourth year the event has existed in its current format at Wayland Academy.
Students from around the world will host cultural and heritage displays and demonstrations, along with regional community organizational booths. Guests are invited to stop at the welcome table first to receive a global fair passport. Stickers will be given on the passport for each booth visited. Completed passports – with 20 or more booths will be entered for door prize drawings.
You have free articles remaining.
Activities include music, dancing, ethnic foods, entertainment, literature, history, community and more.
Entertainment this year includes a return visit from the Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association Lion Dancers, a Madison-based group that has performed throughout the region, promoting appreciation and study of Chinese cultural folk traditions.
The event is supported by Wayland Academy and Beaver Dam Community Library.
Many patrons enjoy the fair year after year, but for those who have not attended in the past, Streich extends an invitation.
“Everyone has a cultural heritage of some sort, and this helps us understand some of those cultures in a warm, peace-loving environment,” she said. “There is something for everyone and everyone is welcome to join us and to share in the fun. We want to focus on this year on a peace-making event and to promote understanding between people of all kinds."
Parking is available on and around the campus.
Event organizers invite community members to reserve a booth space to highlight their family’s distinct cultural heritage, countries they have traveled to see, or service organizations involved in worldwide businesses or charity. The booth space is free and may be reserved by contacting Anita Streich at Beaver Dam Community Library at astreich@beaverdamlibrary.org. Community booth participants may also phone her at the library at 920-887-4631, ext. 108, with questions about the Global Fair.
A community booth registration form is also available at cityofbeaverdam.com.