Global Fair returns to Wayland: Vendors being sought for international event

The first Global Fair was held in 2003 in the former Beaver Dam Mall. Content and locations changed over the years. This is the fourth year the event has existed in its current format at Wayland Academy.

As in the past, students from around the world will be hosting cultural and heritage displays and demonstrations, along with regional community organizational booths. Guests are invited to stop at the welcome table first to receive a global fair passport. Stickers will be given on the passport for each booth visited. Completed passports – with 20 or more booths will be entered for door prize drawings.

Activities include music, dancing, ethnic foods, entertainment, literature, history, community and more.

Entertainment this year includes a return visit from the Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association Lion Dancers, a Madison-based group that has performed throughout the region, promoting appreciation and study of Chinese cultural folk traditions. The St. Katharine Drexel Dancers of Beaver Dam may be performing their traditional and colorful Mexican folk dances – as yet unconfirmed.

The event is supported by Wayland Academy and Beaver Dam Community Library.

Many patrons enjoy the fair year after year, but for those who have not attended in the past, Streich extends a gracious invitation.