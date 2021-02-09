‘Go Dutch’ to provide opportunities: Kitchen facility reimagined in Waupun

Phase 1 is the kitchen and the small conference room. Phase 2 is the office space rental. Numerous offices are available, many with their own restrooms, providing an opportunity for businesses to expand outside the home.

“We’ll have Internet, heat and electricity,” said Koehler. “It will be a great opportunity for people who need an office, but doesn’t necessarily have the money to buy or rent a whole building. We’re here to help people in the community to meet those kinds of needs.”

Phase 3 is the banquet area. The former cafeteria provides ample space for small banquets and/or conference opportunities, helping to fill an expanding need in the community.

“It has so much potential, although we’ll have to get the zoning for that,” said Koehler. “We’ll have space for youth events, non-profits and other groups. If you need space we’ll be here to help.”

Other plans for the building include climate-controlled storage space for furniture and items that shouldn’t be exposed to extremes of cold and/or damp.

Koehler will be hosting the winter marketplace in the building starting Saturday. It will also be held there on the second Saturday of March and April. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon.