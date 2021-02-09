‘Go Dutch’ to provide opportunities: Kitchen facility reimagined in Waupun

WAUPUN -- What was once a community asset, then a potential liability, will have new life if a renter has anything to say about it.
Former Waupun chamber of Commerce Executive Director Casey Koehler has decided to help revitalize the former Christian Home, 220 Grandview Ave., for new purposes.
The Waupun Christian Home was begun in 1954 to assist elderly and disabled residents. Over ensuing decades, it was expanded substantially -- not only to include new spaces, but other churches as well.
When a new Christian Home was opened in January 2019, many feared that the old facility would fall into decay. What had once been a proud accomplishment might become a blight.
Rob Bartz has taken on the task of creating housing there, while pursuing other opportunities as well.
“I lived right across the street and when Rob stepped in I came over and introduced myself as head of the chamber,” said Koehler. “We exchanged numbers and have been in touch ever since. Over time my business, The Pickled Patch, needed to expand so the idea of having a commercial kitchen grew out of that need.”
“Go Dutch Kitchen” is moving forward, and hopes to be open sometime this spring.
“Going Dutch means to share, so what better place than Waupun to have that name?” said Koehler, referring to Waupun’s strongly Dutch ethnicity. “There are undoubtedly other business owners like me who are thinking of taking the next step, and that’s one big thing this building has to offer.”
“There’s so much potential here,” said Koehler. “There’s also so much kitchen equipment — with a fully equipped kitchen and even many of the pans and other gear that we need to get started.”
Koehler plans to rent the kitchen by the hour, with a sliding scale depending on the amount of time and equipment needed.
“The longer a person needs the kitchen the lower the rate,” said Koehler. “If you need it 60 hours a week you get it for $15 an hour. If you need it for 10 hours or less it’ll be $25 an hour.”
Soon the kitchen will be cleaned, inspected and licensed. Renters are likely to get licensed as well, providing an important upgrade for their ambitions.
Bartz is working with Koehler to make the project work. Rent is a portion of Koehler's income, rather than beginning prohibitively high for a start-up.
“Who could ask for a fairer deal than that?” Koehler asked.
She anticipates that a deep-fryer is the only piece of equipment that the kitchen lacks. Most everything else is already there, along with the cookware needed to make it work and the dishwasher to clean up afterwards.
The owner has much of the dinnerware and other accessories to hold a banquet on-site.
“We have everything families will need if they don’t want to hold a gathering at their houses,” said Koehler. “You can rent the space from us and we’ll clean it up. That’s part of the rental cost – only don’t trash the place, right?”
Phase 1 is the kitchen and the small conference room. Phase 2 is the office space rental. Numerous offices are available, many with their own restrooms, providing an opportunity for businesses to expand outside the home.
“We’ll have Internet, heat and electricity,” said Koehler. “It will be a great opportunity for people who need an office, but doesn’t necessarily have the money to buy or rent a whole building. We’re here to help people in the community to meet those kinds of needs.”
Phase 3 is the banquet area. The former cafeteria provides ample space for small banquets and/or conference opportunities, helping to fill an expanding need in the community.
“It has so much potential, although we’ll have to get the zoning for that,” said Koehler. “We’ll have space for youth events, non-profits and other groups. If you need space we’ll be here to help.”
Other plans for the building include climate-controlled storage space for furniture and items that shouldn’t be exposed to extremes of cold and/or damp.
Koehler will be hosting the winter marketplace in the building starting Saturday. It will also be held there on the second Saturday of March and April. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon.
“I invite anyone who’s curious to stop in and have a look around,” said Koehler. “We want the neighbors and the community to come have a closer look. This space provides an opportunity to bring people together and that’s what I want to do here. If you want to grow your business come here. I’m happy to help you take the next step.”
Melanie Williams, owner of BH Home, 309 E. Main St., is a proud backer of the plan. She toured it on Monday morning.
“That place has so much potential both inside and out,” she said. “I think Casey’s ideas for those spaces are phenomenal. It’s a perfect space for incubating businesses an even non-profits. It’s a terrific place for a social gatherings as well, and will keep the neighborhood active and attractive in a way that Waupun has never imagined.”
Mayor Julie Nickel agreed, indicating that Koehler is the final piece in a larger puzzle first envisioned by City Administrator/Director of Economic Development Kathy Schlieve.
"This is a dream that we've been working on for some time," said Nickel. "It has been a challenge and sometimes a bit of an ordeal, but it looks very positive at this point. Casey has done a wonderful job with the Farmers Market, the Winter Market and engaging our business owners as leader of the chamber. I'm excited to see what she will bring to our community in this venture. We wish her only the best."
For more information visit www.godutchkitchenwi.com, visit them on Facebook, email godutchkitchen@gamil.com or call 920-948-4384.