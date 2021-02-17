Gold Project surpasses initial fundraising goal, working on next steps to replace New Lisbon playground equipment

Kallies said the city is excited about the project, and is willing to help out as needed by providing equipment or replacing things like the swings at the park that might not be covered by the project.

Over the winter months she has worked to fundraise for the project. Initial estimates put the cost of the project at about $25,000.

“We surpassed that and are at $27,000 now,” Larson said. “Now the goal is $35,000 and anything over that we’ll use to get more equipment and higher quality things.”

Donors to the project include Rudig-Jensen, Leer, the Community Closet in New Lisbon, community members and also people from out of state. In December, a sixth grade class and Early Childhood class at New Lisbon Elementary helped Larson put together a sign auction to raise money for the project.

Lynxx Networks pledged in December to match $10,000 worth of fundraising, with Larson meeting the goal in early February. The company presented Larson with a check on Feb. 4.