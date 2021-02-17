Gold Project surpasses initial fundraising goal, working on next steps to replace New Lisbon playground equipment

After more than 12 years in Girl Scouts Kendall Larson’s time in the program is nearing its end, but before it does she is planning to make an impact for the New Lisbon community by replacing all of the park equipment in Heritage Park.
“I’ve lived here all my life,” Larson said. “I’ve definitely played on that park and it’s not very safe and it’s very old, so I saw they need a new park for future generations to enjoy and be safe on.”
The project, besides helping the community enjoy a safer park, will help Larson earn her Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouts. Larson began planning the project in July and August of 2020 and received approval from the Girl Scout Gold Committee shortly after.
“All of the equipment there we are going to take down,” Larson said. “Then we’ll put up a big center play area with slides and then we’re also hoping to have a separate area with flat ground and a wheelchair accessible area with musical instruments.”
Larson presented the project to the New Lisbon Common Council in October, earning a pledge of support from the council and Mayor Jacob Kallies. She then presented the project to the New Lisbon Lions, who are also supporting Larson's work.
“It’ll be an extremely nice, handicap accessible playground for the city,” Kallies said. “The equipment we have there is very old, I believe some of it is even home-made.”
Kallies said the city is excited about the project, and is willing to help out as needed by providing equipment or replacing things like the swings at the park that might not be covered by the project.
Over the winter months she has worked to fundraise for the project. Initial estimates put the cost of the project at about $25,000.
“We surpassed that and are at $27,000 now,” Larson said. “Now the goal is $35,000 and anything over that we’ll use to get more equipment and higher quality things.”
Donors to the project include Rudig-Jensen, Leer, the Community Closet in New Lisbon, community members and also people from out of state. In December, a sixth grade class and Early Childhood class at New Lisbon Elementary helped Larson put together a sign auction to raise money for the project.
Lynxx Networks pledged in December to match $10,000 worth of fundraising, with Larson meeting the goal in early February. The company presented Larson with a check on Feb. 4.
“It’s important for our company to be involved in as many community projects as we can, and there’s nothing better than supporting the kids in our area,” said Lynxx Networks board member Rick Barrett. “I know her project is not an easy task… There are very few people who put in the years that she has into Girl Scouts and advance to this level of award. It says a lot of her that she would take on such a major project as a high school student.”
As the fundraising portion of the project wraps up, Larson is looking at quotes from companies for the playground equipment using various designs. She says that once the companies have provided estimates she hopes to gather community input on the design, to see what residents will enjoy the most.
“We’re trying to figure out all the different totals for everything, and we’re hoping to, after winter, getting things ready to put up,” Larson said. “We’re hoping by May 2021 everything will be done.”
To donate to the project, visit Kendall’s Playground Project on Facebook. Larson said that volunteers will also be needed closer to the date of the equipment installation, with posts on the Facebook page providing updates on the status of her work.
