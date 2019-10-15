MAYVILLE — The Mayville Common Council directed the city's clerk to look into how to pursue a referendum for voters to decide whether to sell the golf course.
Clerk Sara Decker said the item on the agenda about the sale of the golf course was tabled, but there is a consensus to move in the direction of a referendum.
Mayor Rob Boelk said further details and terms would be discussed at a later meeting. The golf course is city owned, but leased out to MGT Properties to manage the course. Boelk said he has an e-mail from the MGT expressing interest in buying the property. Mayville Golf Course General Manager Jeff Trott did not return a call Tuesday.
City officials have expressed they would like to give the community a say on what will happen with the golf course it owns.
Council member Gene Frings said he wasn't sold on the idea of a referendum, but said no one feels negative about the idea of selling the course.
"We've been discussing this for years and years," he said.
Frings said he has been involved with the board for the golf course for about 20 years and thinks it would be best to sell after seeing everything up-close.
"I'm convinced the best thing is to keep it in private hands," he said.
Frings said the city cannot commit as readily to spending money for improvements and maintenance or be as involved as a private entity could.
He said he and other officials continue to have a positive attitude about what is happening with the course and the idea of selling it.
The city began leasing the course to the current managers in 2018 after agreeing to bail out the former leaseholders. The course, at 325 S. German St., has seen improvements during that time.
The Common Council’s joint finance and parks committee voted against selling the course in 2015.
