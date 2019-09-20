Making time for the arts is probably easier than most people think.
As Portage Center for the Arts unveils new offerings in musical performances and the visual arts, Heidi Royal is asking residents to think about the art that’s already in their lives.
“Even when we get up in the morning and get dressed, the clothes we wear and the choices we make about how to present ourselves are often artistic,” the center's executive director said. “Art is about being able to share yourself with others and it’s about drawing it in from others.
"It’s good for the soul.”
Royal understands how quickly schedules get filled -- “My schedule is as busy as the next person’s,” she said. So she hopes residents will peruse, sooner than later, the center’s schedule of offerings that includes the Chicago-based bluegrass band, “The Henhouse Prowlers” on Oct. 5 and the artwork of Catherine Williams, which went up in Drury Gallery last week.
The galleries, which change monthly through May, provide ample wiggle room for even the busiest of schedules.
“Whether you have two hours to spend or you want to take a quick break from the office, we’re here to re-engage the sparks of your imagination,” Royal said. “I think even just walking the gallery for 10 minutes on your way home from work brings that extra sparkle to the eye and puts a spring in your step.”
It’s also a way to give back to the community, said Holly Powers, chairwoman of the center’s performing arts series. Supporting the local center financially reinforces the culture in the community for years to come.
“I think it enriches everybody’s lives, whether they realize it or not,” Powers said of what’s on tap this season. “We try to provide a variety of different performers in the music series because we want there to be something for everyone.”
“Henhouse” kicks off a six-act music series that ends April 25 with the Waunakee Big Band. In between are the variety band Sou-Pare Plus on Oct. 26, American pianist Thomas Pandolfi on Jan. 18, Chicago singer Sophie Grimm on Feb. 15 and the funk group Wilder Deitz on March 28.
Such offerings are made possible via ticket purchases, corporate sponsors, grants and donations from the community, Royal said. Those interested in supporting PCA have until the end of the day Saturday to purchase tickets to the AutumnArts Dinner/Fundraiser that takes place Wednesday at Knights of Columbus Hall, 918 Silver Lake Drive in Portage.
AutumnArts typically raises $5,000 each year for the center that has a total budget of about $125,000, Royal said. The center, thanks to such community support, recently purchased and installed a new theater light control board for $7,500.
“And that’s definitely an upgrade from the dinosaur we had,” Royal said.
This fall, the center leaders hope to install new sound and projection systems, which would replace systems that are more than 20 years old.
For a complete list of PCA offerings -- which also includes a new season of the Brown Bag Lunch Hour starting at noon Thursday with Two Rivers Coffee owner Nate Smith -- visit portagecenterforthearts.com.
