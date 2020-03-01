Good ice, weather bring anglers to Devils Lake for learn to ice fish event

The Learn How to Ice Fish event at Devil’s Lake State park provides opportunities for nostalgia and winter fun for all ages, when the weather allows.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has hosted event since 2014 to teach people about ice fishing.

Volunteers taught attendees how to drill holes in the ice, set up poles and use bait Saturday at Devil’s Lake State Parks near the north shore.

“It’s basically just letting everyone come out and try ice fishing, and just see what it’s like,” said Sue Johanson, a naturalist at the DNR. “It’s just a different way to get people outside.”

For some people like Gabriel Rammer of Middlteon, the event provided an opportunity to share childhood memories with his children.

“I did it when I was a kid, with my brother but I don’t have equipment, so we thought this was a great opportunity to go and try it out,” said Rammer. “

The event is always weather dependent and is usually a part of the Learn How to Fish week the DNR hosts at the end of January each year. Some years, including this year, the event date is moved due to unstable ice, said Johanson.