TOWN OF TRENTON — A planned business development in the Beaver Dam area took a major step toward becoming a reality Thursday.
Gov. Tony Evers announced Alliant Energy's Beaver Dam Commerce Park is now state certified during a media event at Harmony Baptist Church outside Beaver Dam. The 520-acre industrial park, announced last August, will replace farmland with large-scale business development. The site is near the existing 200-acre 151 Business Park.
"It's one the largest available sites in the state of Wisconsin," Evers said.
He said the site will have access to 223,000 workers within a 45-minute drive and more than 50 percent of the country's population within a one-day truck journey.
"A certified in Wisconsin site is development ready, has been independently reviewed and is approved by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation as meeting certain requirements," Evers said.
He said one of the keys to attracting new businesses is showing companies property that can be developed immediately. The future park is one of 22 certifies sites in Wisconsin. The certification project looks at environmental, transportation, zoning and other considerations.
"The process eliminates a critical stumbling block for industries, particularly manufacturers, that are considering expanding or locating in the state of Wisconsin," Evers said.
He said he looks forward to returning as the site is developed.
"Now that we have the certification, we need to work even harder to bring businesses to this park," said David de Leon, the president of Alliant's Wisconsin utility.
De Leon said the company's strategy is focused on rural communities and customer growth. He said business parks like the one planned for Beaver Dam brings economic growth to communities by attracting large energy users who keep costs lower for other customers.
Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen said the goal is to appeal to the workforce in more urban areas and attract them to the area.
"We anticipate this site to have the potential to house a generational development project that drives future economic growth, diversifies our local economy and creates large-scale tax base," Glewen said. "My hope is to see this project as a springboard for further conversations and endeavors in this and other TIF districts that are not only dependent on the number of jobs created but also to the type of jobs, their salary ranges and plans for future continued wage growth, thereby elevating the quality of life for all Beaver Dam and Dodge County residents."
Alliant Energy holds the option on the properties that make up the business park and the Beaver Dam Area Development Corporation will be involved as development moves forward and buyers emerge. The plan calls for annexation into the city of Beaver Dam.
In a press release, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and State Rep. Mark Born said the certification is a crucial step in a project that will attract jobs to the area.
