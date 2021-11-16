Gov. Tony Evers signs Purple Heart Memorial Highway bill in Necedah

Gov. Tony Evers was joined by State Senator Howard Marklein on Veteran’s Day in Necedah where he signed Senate Bill 345, now 2021 Wisconsin Act 91, designating Highway 21 from Sparta to Oshkosh through Necedah as a Purple Heart Memorial Highway.

The bill, introduced by Marklein and State Representative Tony Kurtz, was initiated by a group of Necedah veterans including Necedah Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander James Starr. The bill was passed by the State Assembly on Oct. 26 and in the State Senate on Sept. 28, and signed by Evers in a ceremony at the Necedah Veteran’s Memorial Hall Nov. 11.

“Throughout history, our Purple Heart recipients have put their lives on the line in defense of the liberties we hold dear, so I am glad to sign this bill into law today, designating the entirety of State Highway 21 as a Purple Heart Memorial Highway,” said Evers. “I am also proud to take this action on Veterans Day as we celebrate and recognize our state and nation’s veterans. My hope is that this Purple Heart Memorial Highway serves as a reminder of the incredible sacrifices made by our service members who know the true cost of freedom.”

Evers signed the bill in the presence of several Purple Heart recipients, including two-time recipient Starr and Necedah Police Officer John Miller.

