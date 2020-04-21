Absentee ballots boost overall voter turnout in Reedsburg amid COVID-19 pandemic

Crosetto also noted that they didn’t have the normal surges in voting that they usually see when people come in before work, during lunch breaks and after leaving work since so many people are home. Since voters were more evenly spread out throughout the day, they avoided large clusters of voters.

Like a lot of places, Reedsburg’s normal poll workers largely consist of elderly retirees. Since that group is at greater risk of dying from the coronavirus, Crosetto made the decision a few weeks before the election to not utilize those poll workers this time. This left him with one typical poll worker who is under the age of 60.

One of the city’s council members, David Moon, is a teacher with the school district and was able to recruit a number of other school district employees to assist as poll workers. Because of this, Crosetto estimated they were only down about 10 poll workers compared to what they normally have.

It was a strange and hectic election during an unprecedented public health crisis. But in all, Crosetto thought things went about as well as they could have reasonably hoped for in terms of avoiding massive throngs of voters and hitting any technical snags with new poll workers.

“I think all things considered, it did go very smoothly. A lot of teachers that we had or the staff we were able to get were very familiar with technology, so they were able to use our electronic poll books, our Badger Books, very efficiently,” Crosetto said. “By people not being out, per the ‘Safer at Home’ order, we didn’t see that big rush in the morning, rush at lunch and rush at dinner. Instead, it was more of a steady pace throughout the day, and I think that helped us quite a bit, especially with the social distancing requirements.”

