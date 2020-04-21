Absentee ballots boost overall voter turnout in Reedsburg amid COVID-19 pandemic

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the chaos that preceded Wisconsin’s spring elections, overall voter turnout in the city of Reedsburg remained relatively high given the circumstances.
Just more than 2,100 votes were tallied among city of Reedsburg voters during last week’s election, constituting a turnout of 30.6 percent according to Reedsburg City Clerk/Treasurer and Finance Director Jacob Crosetto.
For comparison, during the 2016 spring elections — when both the Democrats and Republicans had competitive presidential primaries — there were about 2,400 votes cast in the city of Reedsburg. In Sauk County as a whole, turnout was at 40 percent this year compared to 48 percent in 2016.
“Typically in the spring elections we see about an average of 1,900 voters total, so we were slightly above in that sense,” Crosetto said. “All things considered, with coronavirus, it was pretty standard (turnout).”
Indeed, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic created uncertainty about what turnout might look like, especially given the pandemonium that took place in Wisconsin on the eve of election day.
Sixteen states and Puerto Rico postponed their presidential primary elections — or, in the case of Alaska and Wyoming, moved to conduct their election entirely by mail-in voting with extended deadlines — as a result of coronavirus concerns.
Less than week before the elections were to be held, Wisconsin Democrats and liberal groups asked a federal judge to postpone in-person voting and extend the deadline for receiving absentee ballots. U.S. District Judge William Conley declined to suspend in-person voting but did extend the deadline for voters to get their absentee ballots to municipal clerks from Tuesday, April 7 at 8 p.m. to Monday, April 13 at 4 p.m.
Gov. Tony Evers initially declined to issue an executive order postponing in-person voting, publicly questioning whether he had the authority to do so. Evers called a special session for the state legislature April 4 to grapple with these election issues, but the sessions in both the state Assembly and state Senate were immediately adjourned by Republicans.
On Monday, April 6, Evers relented from his initial stance and issued an executive order that would have moved in-person voting to June 9 and convened the state legislature into an April 7 special session to sort out election concerns. State Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, swiftly moved to challenge the executive order in court. Several hours later, the majority-conservative state Supreme Court struck down Evers’s executive order.
Later in the evening, the 5-4 conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Conley’s ruling extending the absentee ballot return deadline, deciding that all absentee ballots would need to be returned to municipal clerks by 8 p.m. on election day or postmarked by April 7 in order to count.
Crosetto was not surprised that Evers’s executive order was overturned, but admitted being shocked by the U.S. Supreme Court ruling reversing the absentee ballot deadline extension.
“I was fairly confident that, just given the partisan nature of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, the first order (suspending in-person voting) would definitely be overturned,” he said. “That being said, the U.S. Supreme Court kind of surprised me. I guess I didn’t really see that coming and I think that was a little disheartening, personally, because we had talked to quite a few people Thursday and Friday of the previous week. Particularly, I recall talking to a woman who puts together the newsletter for their church. I told her at that point they had until the 13th to return their ballots.
“Luckily, most of them did mail them on election day or drop them off.”
The city of Reedsburg received roughly 1,600 absentee ballots for the spring election. For comparison, they received about 1,250 absentee ballots for the 2016 November general election. With the late court ruling that nixed the extended absentee ballot deadline, there were reports of absentee ballots that weren’t postmarked in time or not postmarked at all having to be discarded throughout Wisconsin.
Crosetto noted that wasn’t a big issue for Reedsburg, with fewer than 20 mail-in ballots being discarded because they were either postmarked or dropped off directly after election day.
Despite all the confusion before it, 500 Reedsburg citizens still voted in person on election day, a number that was higher than Crosetto was expecting. After talking with poll workers once things were wrapped up, however, they reasoned that some people might’ve used in-person voting as a chance to get out of the house briefly during this era of social distancing.
“With all the mixed messaging that was happening plus, just with corona, I didn’t expect so many people to be out and about,” Crosetto said. “But we were talking after and we thought since government is considered essential and it’s one of the few things that someone could actually come out and do — so I kinda think some people used it as a bit of a relief from being cooped up in their house for a week or two.”
With in-person voting in Wisconsin continuing despite the coronavirus pandemic, Crosetto and his staff used as many safety precautions as they could to try and limit the spread of the virus. They used plenty of hand sanitizer, while poll workers all wore medical masks and gloves.
They also tried to limit cross-contamination among voters by ordering a bunch of pens to use on electronic voting machines that each voter would take with them once they were done voting. The county appointed two National Guard soldiers to assist at their voting location, who they used to ensure that voters were staying six feet apart while waiting in line. Tape was also placed on the floor for markers.
Crosetto also noted that they didn’t have the normal surges in voting that they usually see when people come in before work, during lunch breaks and after leaving work since so many people are home. Since voters were more evenly spread out throughout the day, they avoided large clusters of voters.
Like a lot of places, Reedsburg’s normal poll workers largely consist of elderly retirees. Since that group is at greater risk of dying from the coronavirus, Crosetto made the decision a few weeks before the election to not utilize those poll workers this time. This left him with one typical poll worker who is under the age of 60.
One of the city’s council members, David Moon, is a teacher with the school district and was able to recruit a number of other school district employees to assist as poll workers. Because of this, Crosetto estimated they were only down about 10 poll workers compared to what they normally have.
It was a strange and hectic election during an unprecedented public health crisis. But in all, Crosetto thought things went about as well as they could have reasonably hoped for in terms of avoiding massive throngs of voters and hitting any technical snags with new poll workers.
“I think all things considered, it did go very smoothly. A lot of teachers that we had or the staff we were able to get were very familiar with technology, so they were able to use our electronic poll books, our Badger Books, very efficiently,” Crosetto said. “By people not being out, per the ‘Safer at Home’ order, we didn’t see that big rush in the morning, rush at lunch and rush at dinner. Instead, it was more of a steady pace throughout the day, and I think that helped us quite a bit, especially with the social distancing requirements.”
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.
