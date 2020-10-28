Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue stops at North Freedom farm to campaign for Trump

North Freedom received a visit from the campaign to re-elect the president Wednesday.
Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, who said he was speaking to the public about the election in a personal capacity as the former governor of Georgia, took a quick tour of Bare Family Farms. Perdue was recently fined for violating the federal Hatch Act during an August trip to North Carolina when he gave remarks encouraging people to support the campaign while acting as secretary and distributing food boxes as part of COVID-19 aid.
During his speech to the crowd of roughly 30 attendees outside, Perdue called on farmers to use their influence to encourage others to vote as a way to deter Democrats from retaking control of the federal government.
“We’re at a crossroads,” Perdue said. “We’re not at a little fork in the road where you kind of take a little difference to the right, a little difference to the right. We’re at a crossroads where you turn left 90 degrees to socialism or you can continue to have the freedom and liberty in America.”
Perdue took a tour of Bare Family Farms, which sits on 1,300 acres along Kings Corner Road. Co-owner and second-generation farmer Steve Bare, donning a Trump 2020 hat, showed him around as they talked about Perdue’s upbringing on a farm.
When a call came in to ask Bare whether he would host Perdue, the farmer said he was glad to have the chance to interact with someone who has the ear of the president of the United States.
“I’m not going to pass up the opportunity to talk to the guy who talks to the president about what I’m thinking,” Bare said. “I don’t agree with everything Sonny does either. I have some things that I wish he would do differently, so I was able to tell him that too.”
Bare said one of his main concerns is that processing plants are owned by large companies, which meant that as demand for groceries increased during the beginning of the novel coronavirus shutdown in March, shelves sat empty while farmers had to dump milk.
Perdue said he was glad to set foot on a dairy farm, or “real America.” The real concern for him is the future of the country, he said, and has been touring the U.S. to encourage others to vote for a “continuation of the American dream.”
“I’m concerned that we may not get this country back, as we know it,” Perdue said.
For those still questioning their vote six days before the Nov. 3 election, Perdue said voters should evaluate each party’s platforms. He said the Democratic platform calls for “open borders and free healthcare for illegal aliens.”
The 2020 Democratic Party Platform calls for expanding access to health care “for people living and working across the United States by extending Affordable Care Act coverage to Dreamers, and working with Congress to lift the five-year waiting period for Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program eligibility for low-income, lawfully present immigrants.” The platform calls for an end to the current president’s immigration practices and to instead “pursue a meaningful reform agenda.”
Perdue pointed to energy as another reason to vote for the current president, who he said heralds complete energy independence while his opponent, former vice president Joe Biden, wants to have the country beholden to foreign governments.
While Perdue acknowledged that Biden has clarified his stance on fracking, the act of boring into subterranean rock to get gas or oil, he said Biden also wants to eliminate petroleum. Biden has said he only supports the banning of fracking on public lands and wants a transition away from dependence on fossil fuels in favor of sustainable energy.
The president has denounced wind energy in past remarks as unreliable and high-priced when compared to natural gas. According to a report by the Energy Department’s Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, that’s no longer the case as it notes that wind energy costs averaged less than 2 cents per kilowatt-hour for new projects.
Echoing Biden’s previous remarks, Perdue said the current administration supports a “transition” to less dependence on fossil fuels and more acceptance of alternative energy sources, like solar panels and wind turbines, which he has seen in use by rural residents as he visits other states, like Iowa. Perdue also championed ethanol as a “U.S. grown, clean fuel” and said those sustainable methods “can’t supplant what we’re doing now.”
The Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday has Biden as the presidential choice with 48% of likely Wisconsin voters, Donald Trump as the choice with 43% of likely voters in the state, Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgenson as the choice for 2% and 8% of likely voters provided no choice.
