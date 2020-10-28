Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue stops at North Freedom farm to campaign for Trump

“I’m not going to pass up the opportunity to talk to the guy who talks to the president about what I’m thinking,” Bare said. “I don’t agree with everything Sonny does either. I have some things that I wish he would do differently, so I was able to tell him that too.”

Bare said one of his main concerns is that processing plants are owned by large companies, which meant that as demand for groceries increased during the beginning of the novel coronavirus shutdown in March, shelves sat empty while farmers had to dump milk.

Perdue said he was glad to set foot on a dairy farm, or “real America.” The real concern for him is the future of the country, he said, and has been touring the U.S. to encourage others to vote for a “continuation of the American dream.”

“I’m concerned that we may not get this country back, as we know it,” Perdue said.

For those still questioning their vote six days before the Nov. 3 election, Perdue said voters should evaluate each party’s platforms. He said the Democratic platform calls for “open borders and free healthcare for illegal aliens.”