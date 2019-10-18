City budget concerns were the focal point of discussion between Baraboo Common Council members after the city’s Ambulance Commission asked for an increase in funding for the Baraboo District Ambulance Service.
Ambulance Commission members submitted the request to the city to boost EMS reserve funds, which the service had used to remain operational due to billing issues. The increase would come from the city’s proposed 2020 budget, which already has a projected $245,000 shortfall.
During the Baraboo Common Council meeting Oct. 8, members of the commission who also serve on council stood behind their desire to boost the tax per capita by $3 from a proposed $27. Council President Joel Petty said auditors have suggested a reserve fund with three months’ worth of operating expenses, but that has not been the norm.
“BDAS has tried to run a fairly lean budget,” Petty said, echoing EMS Chief Dana Selcher. “It’s twofold. One is to have this reserve account, to also have a reserve fund for vehicle replacement. But also, we’re playing a little bit — in my opinion — a little bit of catch-up financially. Because over the years, we’ve had minimal increases and we’ve all agreed at this point, to continue to make the service financially feasible, this is a move we had to do.”
Selcher said he initially suggested $27 per capita, which would give the department a balanced 2020 budget. However, the service’s treasurer suggested roughly $35 based on a desire to save funds for future costs. Members of the ambulance commission compromised at $30, Selcher said. With the proposed increase, about $36,000 would be added to its reserve fund, Mayor Mike Palm said.
The main reason for increasing its budgetary amount is to ensure the department can secure updated vehicles, a staple for EMTs that respond to eight communities throughout the district. The Baraboo District Ambulance Service responds to calls in the towns of Baraboo, Fairfield, Greenfield, Freedom, Excelsior, Sumpter, the city of Baraboo and the village of West Baraboo.
Discussion turned to concern about the entire budget, which Palm noted has been capped by state requirements. The city only can tax a percentage set by the amount of new construction within the municipality.
Because the ambulance service had been operating on its reserves due to recent inaction on follow-up regarding unpaid bills, council member Tom Kolb asked whether the taxed amount would be the department’s answer to the shortfall suffered in the absence of Jess Seefeld. When Seefeld deployed for military action in June 2018, work on bills that were returned was delayed because it was one of her primary duties. When no one submitted invoices with necessary updates, money went uncollected. Bills grew to $1.2 million.
“There were people doing the job. They just weren’t keeping up as much as we expected,” Selcher said.
Seefeld contended during an ambulance commission meeting in late July that no follow-up had been done on bills.
Selcher said he didn’t see the increase as having any impact on the shortfall the department suffered in the first half of the year as a result of bills going untended. His drafted budget proposal was created with the assumption that bills were caught up and being tended to as usual, he said.
Reserves would accumulate about $130,000 next year under the increase, Selcher said.
“For years, we’ve always run, I would say, very lean as far as what the income and expenses are and there’s never been any additional funds to build up some of the reserves,” he said.
Council member Scott Sloan, who also serves on the Ambulance Commission, said it was necessary to keep the district operating functionally.
“There’s only one way to not run out of money — it’s to levy more. You can’t increase sales,” Sloan said with a laugh. “There aren’t those options.”
Palm expressed concern over trying to find another $36,000 in a preliminary city budget with expenses already expected to be $245,000 more than revenue.
“We went through and asked our department heads to cut to the bone,” Palm said. “I just want to make sure that everybody understands we are capped, by state law, how much we can levy.”
Sloan stood behind the recommendation for an increase, noting no one wanted to discuss the need for increased operating costs that would accompany a much larger public library.
“Triple the size,” Sloan said. “But $36,000 for a service that saves lives, we can’t afford it. I question our priorities.”
