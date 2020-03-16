Ambulance commission supports new complaint policy, looks to outsource BDAS billing

Troy Snow, who oversees finances for the agency and also sits on the transition committee, said members knew it would be “hard to keep it in house.”

“The further we got into it, we knew it was going to be an uphill battle because of the things that happened in the last year,” Snow said. “To recommend outsourcing, it’s tough.”

Negligence toward handling BDAS billing was highlighted in an audit ordered by the city of Baraboo. The issues highlighted after interviews with some staff members by auditors prompted changes within the agency, including the forced early retirements of former EMS Chief Dana Sechler and Logistics Coordinator Amos Vande Hei in January.

After roughly a year of military deployment, EMT Jess Seefeld returned to the agency to find that none of the claims sent to insurance companies or Medicare/Medicaid had been followed up on, a job she fulfilled part-time. In July, ambulance officials told commission members and the city that BDAS had roughly $1.2 million in accounts receivable owed to them.

In their last meeting, Meier said BDAS would need to pull all of its available funds for operating expenses and borrow for capital, including likely use of a line of credit approved in July through Baraboo State Bank.