Ambulance commission supports new complaint policy, looks to outsource BDAS billing

The Ambulance Commission special meeting Wednesday was centered around employee complaints.
Members gathered at the Sauk County Law Enforcement Center along with Ambulance Ad Hoc Transition Committee members as roughly a dozen members of the public, a majority employees with the Baraboo District Ambulance Service, observed discussions about changes within the agency.
One of the notable changes brought forward by the transition committee was a revised organizational chart for BDAS employees.
Committee member Terry Turnquist said the most notable changes include increasing the human resources director position from its current part-time description to full-time and creating an ad hoc personnel committee.
“We are trying to make a management team out of this,” Turnquist said.
Any concerns not reported to a supervisor can be taken to the HR director, who can address them independently from supervisors within the district, he said. If the issue can’t be resolved by the director, the independent personnel committee would pursue a solution.
There will also be outsourced billing under the purview of a finance director in conjunction with the commission’s finance committee, Turnquist said.
All members of the transition committee noted that the organizational chart can still change. Commission Treasurer Robin Meier echoed fellow committee member Joel Petty in asserting that the structure could be shifted in the future.
“It’s a living document,” Meier said. “It’s not set in stone.”
Commission President Dave Dahlke and Petty agreed that complaints brought to them by staff members with the district have continued to be a concern. Petty said “stuff didn’t happen overnight” and said that teamwork and communication is a positive step.
“I think there are ways we can start working together with everybody,” Petty said. “We have to start with the management staff to put structure in place. It is important to get the employees feedback, to get the employees feedback and we will deal with that process down the road a little bit.”
Commission members unanimously approved the new chart by a voice vote.
HR Director Betsy Larsen serves on the transition committee. She presented an updated employee complaint policy. Per the policy, a complaint should be first brought to an immediate supervisor unless the employee has a concern about presenting the complaint to that supervisor or if the complaint relates to discrimination or harassment. Then the staff member can go directly to the full-time HR director. It reinforces the new organizational structure created under the chart. It does not supersede a grievance procedure as dictated by Wisconsin statute 66.0509(1m), which covers the termination or discipline of an employee.
“We really wanted to give employees a very good avenue for bringing forth their complaints so they can feel their complaints are very much heard and they have a process to go through,” Larsen said.
Former BDAS emergency personnel worker Ben Wolter asked the commission whether the policy would include a provision barring employees from retaliation if they file a complaint. BDAS Attorney Nicole Marklein said the service handbook already has language in it that prohibits retaliation if an employee provides “bona fide” information about a complaint.
Wolter spoke during public hearing about his continued concerns for staff members with the ambulance service who are afraid to speak about perceived problems because they have seen others punished professionally as a result.
“I continue to hear from current employees about their concerns, which is part of the reason I’m here,” Wolter said. “They’re not able to come here to represent themselves. They’ve seen the retaliation that happens when you speak up.”
The commission has “put forward a very genuine effort” in fixing the service and the new organizational chart separating responsibilities is a positive step, he said. The structure allowing for multiple sources of communication rather than a sole person reporting to the commission was also commended by Wolter.
Commission members unanimously agreed to adopt the updated complaint policy.
Transition committee members also expressed a desire to move toward hiring an outside company to handle agency billing rather than the current employees in charge of finances.
Troy Snow, who oversees finances for the agency and also sits on the transition committee, said members knew it would be “hard to keep it in house.”
“The further we got into it, we knew it was going to be an uphill battle because of the things that happened in the last year,” Snow said. “To recommend outsourcing, it’s tough.”
Negligence toward handling BDAS billing was highlighted in an audit ordered by the city of Baraboo. The issues highlighted after interviews with some staff members by auditors prompted changes within the agency, including the forced early retirements of former EMS Chief Dana Sechler and Logistics Coordinator Amos Vande Hei in January.
After roughly a year of military deployment, EMT Jess Seefeld returned to the agency to find that none of the claims sent to insurance companies or Medicare/Medicaid had been followed up on, a job she fulfilled part-time. In July, ambulance officials told commission members and the city that BDAS had roughly $1.2 million in accounts receivable owed to them.
In their last meeting, Meier said BDAS would need to pull all of its available funds for operating expenses and borrow for capital, including likely use of a line of credit approved in July through Baraboo State Bank.
Committee members submitted an offer from Andres Medical Billing of Arlington Heights, Illinois, to the commission Wednesday during the special meeting. Commission member Tim Stieve, who also serves on the transition committee, said roughly 10 proposed contracts were scored by all members of the group based on criteria like references, capabilities, experience with EMS billing and payment proposals.
There was no discussion regarding how outsourcing would affect current employees’ jobs.
Members agreed to have Snow correspond with the proposed company to have representatives from AMB either visit during a meeting in Baraboo or schedule a conference call to address members’ questions. The earliest it could be adopted is May 1, Snow said, but a number of commission members expressed a lack of confidence the contract could be finalized that quickly.
