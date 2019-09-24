An evaluation of Reedsburg municipal pool found the over 60-year-old facility in fair condition.
MSA Professional Services Senior Project Manager Carter Arndt took the parks and recreation committee through the aquatics study at its Sept. 17 meeting. He said there wasn’t an immediate need for major repairs in the short term, but told the committee to think of a longer term plan should the need for other upgrades arise.
“You have a pretty well maintained, well run and fair condition facility,” Arndt told the committee. “It’s not like the alarm bells are going off like you’ve got an impending moment of doom here in the next few years.
The committee approved to accept the study, which provides an idea of the facilities current needs to make possible repairs to the outdoor pool on Webb Avenue.
The study showed immediate action is needed on the steel support beams in the equipment room, located on the lower level of the bathhouse, due to corroding and rusting. The bathhouse also lacks ADA accessible showers and the west side of the bathhouse has a steep sidewalk with no ramp. The study also found the bathhouse does not have a family changing room.
The swimming pool in “fair shape” and will require normal annual maintenance at about $190,000 to $365,000 to maintain its present condition. Compared to mid-term options to replace the lap pool and address operational issues at $638,000-$3.2 million to complete replacement costs of $2.5 to $6 million.
The study estimated short-term costs to maintain the entire facility at $420,000 to $800,000, expanding and renovating for long-term use at $3.5 to $7.4 million and building an all-new at $5 to $8.8 million.
Parks and Recreation Director Matt Scott agreed the beams in the equipment room and providing more accessible components to the facility should be addressed immediately.
The study also found cracking throughout the masonry in the pier between the patio area and bathhouse wings breaking apart due to age, cracks the outside bricks and walls, lack of control joints on the outside of the masonry building to relieve pressure.
The pools current operating budget is $35,000 per year, Scott said. Maintenance for items like cracked paint and cracked filling, about $27,000, goes into the capital improvement budget, Scott said.
The municipal pool was built in 1957 and remodeled in 1996 to include a toddler wading pool, pool deck and equipment. The facility has a bathhouse, park shelter and an ADA accessible seat for entry and exit out of the pool.
