Attridge Park splashpad project gains momentum through donations from Baraboo businesses

Though they still have hundreds of thousands left to collect in donations, planners of the future Baraboo splashpad are making a dent in the $450,000 goal.
Mike Hardy, director of the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said Tuesday there is optimism that fundraising will only gain momentum once finalized versions of plans for the Attridge Park site are completed in about two weeks.
“Donations have been pretty good so far,” Hardy said. “It’s going quite well, so they’re pretty much on track.”
The Splashpad Advisory Committee was given approval to begin fundraising during an early January meeting of the Parks & Recreation Commission.
Members have gained about $40,000, Hardy said. Notable recent donations include $10,000 given March 22 by Festival Foods and a $25,000 check submitted to members of the committee by Teel Plastics Inc.
Teel Director of Growth Christian Herrild said in a statement Tuesday that the company felt the need to contribute to the Attridge Park SplashPad Project because it invests in a community where many of its employees reside and are currently raising children.
“We reviewed the plans for the project and thought it would be a great addition to the Baraboo area,” Herrild said. “We have many employees with families and supporting a new addition to the community they could take advantage of really made sense, and it supports one of our cultural pillars by investing back in our community. We are looking forward to having an opportunity to get involved as they get ready to break ground.”
The scope of the project includes the installation of a 2,470 square foot “wet deck” surrounded by additional cement called a “dry deck” for those wanting to navigate around the pad without getting hit with water. There will be an adjacent shelter structure for shade and benches surrounding the play area.
The city’s planning company, Parkitecture + Planning of Madison, previously gave three design concepts to the committee members. They decided to combine two and create a “Whimsical Circus” theme that paid homage to the circus heritage of the area.
Play area will include three rings, separated by interactive pieces for children of a certain age range. The spaces will be for children 2 to 5 years old, 5 to 12 years old and for those 12 and above.
Planners have also submitted a grant application to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to match donations up to 50%, though Hardy said it is a competitive grant process and is not certain they will secure the funding. They submitted the application at the end of April. Funding awards won’t be announced until October, he said.
Regardless, Hardy said, committee members are seeking donations as if the possibility of grant funding didn’t exist.
So far, Hardy said fundraising has “been pretty steady” and assumes it will only increase once Parkitecture + Planning releases the final conceptual designs to be viewed by the public. Some of the people who have expressed interest in donating have said they prefer to see finalized plans before giving money, he said.
“They’ve got a couple of other potential commitments that are a little bit larger that they haven’t finalized yet, but it’s sounding pretty promising,” Hardy said. “There are some donors that are still waiting to see the final pictures of it.”
The committee had been operating with a sliding scale of recognition for donations, with $1 to $2,4999 getting an individual listed on the “Friends of the Splash Pad” list. There is one spot open for a donation of $150,000, which would allow the donor to name the structure. Engraved pavers on the walkway would be provided to platinum sponsors who give $50,000 to silver sponsors who donate $10,000, with various additional invites to events and recognitions over social media.
Hardy said there have been some requests to create additional designations for smaller donors. Currently, those who give $2,500 to $9,999 are considered bronze sponsors with recognition on the donor sign, social media posts and a photo with their donation. Members will consider changes to that structure during their June meeting.
Planners are optimistic that they will meet their current timeline. Hardy said the rising price of building materials may affect contract bids from companies to build the splashpad, but that will have to be addressed at a later time when they are closer to breaking ground. They currently plan to open in summer of 2022.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.