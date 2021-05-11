Attridge Park splashpad project gains momentum through donations from Baraboo businesses

Though they still have hundreds of thousands left to collect in donations, planners of the future Baraboo splashpad are making a dent in the $450,000 goal.

Mike Hardy, director of the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said Tuesday there is optimism that fundraising will only gain momentum once finalized versions of plans for the Attridge Park site are completed in about two weeks.

“Donations have been pretty good so far,” Hardy said. “It’s going quite well, so they’re pretty much on track.”

The Splashpad Advisory Committee was given approval to begin fundraising during an early January meeting of the Parks & Recreation Commission.

Members have gained about $40,000, Hardy said. Notable recent donations include $10,000 given March 22 by Festival Foods and a $25,000 check submitted to members of the committee by Teel Plastics Inc.

Teel Director of Growth Christian Herrild said in a statement Tuesday that the company felt the need to contribute to the Attridge Park SplashPad Project because it invests in a community where many of its employees reside and are currently raising children.