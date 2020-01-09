Audit outlines how Baraboo ambulance service lost revenue by mishandling claims

Council President Joel Petty moved for the meeting to be held in closed session because he said the body would likely be discussing personnel, which is one of the reasons allowed under state law. City Attorney Emily Truman noted that the agenda cites state statutes regarding contractual relationships, which is how BDAS and the city are connected.

A former member of the ambulance service, Ben Wolter, of Madison, also spoke to council members during the public comment period at the beginning of the meeting. He criticized Sechler and said nothing would change with him as director of the service, which has experienced communication problems between members for at least seven years.

“I was there for a year and a half, and the service was, at the time unfortunately, morally and professionally bankrupt, and now it is financially as well,” Wolter said. “Chief Sechler is going to try to tell you that it was the fault of folks in the billing department … things were brought straight to him. These concerns were laid out in multiple ways at multiple times by multiple people and they were entirely ignored.”

Wolter estimated there will likely be roughly $500,000 unrecovered, based on his understanding of the reimbursement rate and said he is “entirely unsurprised” by the troubling results of the audit.