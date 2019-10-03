The city of Mauston has a clean bill of financial health, according to an audit performed by Johnson Block & Company.
Kim Hollerman of Johnson Block presented the firm’s 2018 audit findings to the Mauston Common Council at a Sept. 24 council meeting.
The city has seen its governmental fund balances drop from about $5.2 million in 2017 to about $3.1 million in 2018. The majority of the change comes from the Capital Projects Fund, which fell from a $2.75 million dollar balance in 2017 to $675,000 in 2018.
The city’s property tax levy has increased about 7 percent since 2011, with each year since 2014 seeing growth. A plurality of the property taxes, about 31 percent, goes towards Mauston schools.
The equalized value of property in Mauston has fallen by about 7 percent over the past year while, but has remained relatively constant since 2014. The equalized value of property was about $205 million in 2016, went up to about $219 million in 2017, and then returned to about $205 million in 2018.
Mauston had two areas of material weakness and significant deficiencies, both in areas of internal controls. The relates to the separation of duties as a result of the small size of staff at the city, while the second comes from the city relying on the auditor in preparing financial statements. Hollerman said both areas are common in municipalities of Mauston’s size.
While Hollerman said the firm found “a few items over budget,” overall the city is in good financial shape.
New alderperson
New council member Vicki Wards was sworn in to the council prior to the meeting, and her impact was immediately felt.
The council did not have enough members for a quorum, which is required to start a meeting. Rather than swear Wards in during the meeting, Mayor Brian McGuire swore Ward in before the meeting, which allowed the council to meet the minimum number of members present for a quorum.
“I’m very happy to be here,” Wards said after she was sworn in.
Wards is a local business owner who runs the Victorian Manor Bed and Breakfast. She will serve the remainder of Francis McCoy’s term as alderperson of district four, and will be up for reelection in 2020. McCoy vacated the seat with his death in May of 2019.
McGuire said the city is working on plans to install a white oak tribute tree for McCoy at Riverside Park.
Other action
In other action before the council, the council:
- Approved a new operator’s license for Shaye Winker.
- Approved a temporary amendment to liquor license premises for State Stree Tap’s customer appreciation day on Oct. 5.
- Approved the payment of vouchers in the amount of $196,300.10.
- Approved pay requests for Altmann Construction totaling $163,260.17.
