Baraboo Ambulance Commission accepts federal stimulus aid, talks revenue concerns

The Baraboo Ambulance Commission decided Wednesday to keep funding provided to them through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security act meant to ensure no one tested or treated for COVID-19 pays for associated medical expenses.

Troy Snow, who oversees finances for the Baraboo District Ambulance Service, recommended the agency keep the $68,000 provided to them Friday through the stimulus package. Part of the CARES Act requires that anyone who possibly has COVID-19 or has tested positively for the virus does not have to pay for tests and treatment related to the coronavirus.

“We have no idea if this is going to make up for the shortages, the copays that we can’t collect,” Snow said. “But my feeling is if we give it back, we’ve given up all of that money for sure. And if this lasts longer than the 68,000 lasts, I think we have more issues to worry about than the $68,000.”

Snow said billing for services will be maintained as usual, with claims either being filed with the individual’s health insurance, out of pocket or through Medicare. The amount given to BDAS was based on its 2019 Medicare payment.