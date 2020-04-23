Baraboo Ambulance Commission accepts federal stimulus aid, talks revenue concerns

The Baraboo Ambulance Commission decided Wednesday to keep funding provided to them through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security act meant to ensure no one tested or treated for COVID-19 pays for associated medical expenses.
Troy Snow, who oversees finances for the Baraboo District Ambulance Service, recommended the agency keep the $68,000 provided to them Friday through the stimulus package. Part of the CARES Act requires that anyone who possibly has COVID-19 or has tested positively for the virus does not have to pay for tests and treatment related to the coronavirus.
“We have no idea if this is going to make up for the shortages, the copays that we can’t collect,” Snow said. “But my feeling is if we give it back, we’ve given up all of that money for sure. And if this lasts longer than the 68,000 lasts, I think we have more issues to worry about than the $68,000.”
Snow said billing for services will be maintained as usual, with claims either being filed with the individual’s health insurance, out of pocket or through Medicare. The amount given to BDAS was based on its 2019 Medicare payment.
“If you treat a known patient with COVID-19 or a patient is suspected to have COVID-19, you’re allowed to bill the insurance they have, but you cannot bill them for any patient responsibilities if you want to keep the $68,000,” Snow said, noting they can’t bill patients if they money is depleted. “If you take it, there’s no promise there’s going to be more coming later if it gets worse either.”
The goal is to protect crew members, Interim EMS Chief John Rago said. Until there is a test available that will provide an immediate diagnosis of COVID-19 in the ambulance, he said they assume anyone with typical coronavirus symptoms is positive for COVID-19.
“We’re treating everybody as COVID-19 possible if they’ve got any respiratory issues at all,” Rago said. “The majority of our patients have been these kind of patients as of late.”
Rago said EMTs and paramedics are being tested each day as they begin shifts to ensure they know when the emergency worker was exposed. Recent legislation ensures worker’s compensation will cover costs for personnel who test positively for COVID-19, BDAS Attorney Nicole Marklein said.
Rago said first responders have been given an option for COVID-19 self-administered tests approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration, which may begin soon, Rago said. The 48-hour tests may also be available to everyday people in coming weeks for about $119 per test, though Rago said he was not sure the cost to health officials or whether it would be offered to Wisconsin residents.
BDAS is also “way ahead of the curve as far as the PPE stock,” Rago said, offering assistance to hospital officials and other emergency workers.
“We received our third delivery of PPE from the strategic national stockpile,” Rago said. “Everything we received has been out of date, but it’s still approved for use.”
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there were 37 positive cases of COVID-19 in Sauk County as of Thursday. Three people have died as a result of complications with the virus. Rago said roughly six people living within the city of Baraboo who have tested positive for coronavirus and about five more who live in the ambulance district.
Calls for service have also decreased during the coronavirus pandemic, Rago said.
The Baraboo District Ambulance Service has been struggling with revenue since it was revealed in August that billing practices were not followed through among those meant to take on additional duties during the absence of Jess Seefeld, who had been deployed overseas from June 2018 to May 2019 and returned to work in June. Seefeld found that for roughly a year, claims that had been submitted were not tracked, which led to an accounts receivable amount of more than $1 million.
Treasurer Robin Meier said the accounts receivable balance has been lowered, though Meier said it wasn’t due to money coming in but the commission approving write-offs through the end of 2019. Revenue is roughly $235,000 below the year-to-date budget.
Meier said the service may need to draw on a line of credit instituted in August after the commission found the agency was owed $1.2 million in unfulfilled claims. A number of those claims are now being written off by commission members.
As the service implements contracted billing services through Andres Medical Billing of Arlington Heights, Illinois, which was approved during an April 8 meeting, Meier said “we could see some lag just with getting them set up” which would require drawing from the credit account.
“We’re definitely struggling with getting our revenues up to budget,” Meier said. “I’m really hoping we can have in-person meetings real soon so we can sit down with the management team and come up with some potential budget revisions, because we’re going to need them this year.”
