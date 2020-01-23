Baraboo Ambulance Commission creates transition committee

If the city were to find another option as it searches “over the next few weeks and months,” a change could be made in 2021, according to the letter. Until then, BDAS will continue to work as the city’s ambulance service. Per BDAS bylaws, a formal notice of termination would be required to be sent to the commission before the city ceased its contract with the agency.

The problems with finances were brought to public light in July, when members of the commission learned that the follow-up on bills filed with insurance or through Medicare and Medicaid was never done. It was not attended to after the military deployment of Jess Seefeld, who was gone from May 2018 to July while she served overseas.

Seefeld returned to find that the accounts receivable, bills owed to the agency, had ballooned to about $1.2 million. Baker Tilly experts conducted a forensic audit by speaking to employees and examining billing practices. Auditors found that there was significant opportunity for bills never to be entered into the system after a call, noting that BDAS staff indicated sometimes documents were found discarded in drawers. If the manager on duty did not enter the information, there was no mechanism to ensure it would be entered at all.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}