Baraboo ambulance service writes off $406,000, amends budget

The 25-page document highlights issues that arose after EMT Jess Seefeld deployed overseas in May 2018. Seefeld was responsible for much of the billing work that required followup once it was filed, and according to the audit, seemed to be the only person who could perform certain functions within the billing software. When she returned in July, then EMS Chief Dana Sechler revealed the deficit. The audit also revealed a flawed process which lacked accountability for bills entered into the software system and cross-training, which led to a lapse in processed bills while Seefeld was not working for them.

Auditors spoke to Amos Vande Hei, supervisor of billing and collections, and found that he had not entered information from August, September and October 2018 until January 2019 and that “little to no payment and adjustment data was recorded in March through May 2019.” Vande Hei and Sechler submitted retirement letters to the commission the day after the audit was discussed in January during a Baraboo Common Council meeting.

Since then, a transition committee has been formed and the hiring of an outside billing firm April 8 has enabled the group to reduce the accounts receivable balance through a steady stream of write-offs. In late April, Meier said projected revenue for the year was roughly $235,000 below the year-to-date budget.