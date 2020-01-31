Baraboo ambulance transition committee focuses on goals in its first meeting

The issue arose after Jess Seefeld, who according to the audit is the only person who knew how to follow through on returned claims, left the agency after she was deployed by the military in May 2018.

Seefeld, who is also an emergency responder, spent part of her time at BDAS working on claims that had been returned to the agency. When claims are submitted to either a private insurance company or Medicare or Medicaid, if the paperwork is not properly filled out, it is rejected and sent back to the agency for correction. Seefeld said during an ambulance commission meeting in July that sometimes it is a simple matter of not checking a box.

When she returned in July, Seefeld found that none of the returned claims had been worked on, resulting in an accounts receivable, or money owed to the agency, balance of $1.2 million.

The audit found that a number of claims would need to be written off, with the agency taking in no revenue. Auditors also noted that administration, like Vande Hei and former EMS director Dana Sechler, did not relay to employees how the write-off procedure works. Sechler and Vande Hei both submitted letters of retirement in January, shortly after the audit was reviewed by Baraboo city officials.