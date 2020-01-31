Baraboo ambulance transition committee focuses on goals in its first meeting

The recent financial audit dominated discussion Thursday at the first meeting of the Baraboo District Ambulance Service Ad Hoc Transition Committee.
The audit noted a number of issues with the service's billing practices. Committee members, four from the service and four from the Ambulance Commission, focused on those problems.
One agenda item dictated the group create a prioritized list of issues for the committee to address. They largely centered on billing, such as the need for a possible change of software. BDAS Financial Coordinator Troy Snow said the agency was reviewing technology which would make the process of entering a call to be billed easier, a connected system that BDAS had been using before 2014.
Newly chosen committee chairman Terry Turnquist noted that there had been a problem in the past with the agency’s software, but maybe BDAS downgraded when it meant to improve. Billing may likely require a full-time employee rather than splitting the duties among responders if the service does not seek an outside company.
“I don’t think we’ve really looked at that and I think we need to, just to see if in-house, that’s a possibility,” Turnquist said. “We might find out there’s an advantage to having it inside too.”
The audit, compiled by experts with Baker Tilly of Chicago, noted that there were no mechanisms in place to ensure a call is entered into the billing system. There were also concerns over a lack of knowledge by employees who are supposed to oversee financial matters. Amos Vande Hei, who oversaw technology and logistics for BDAS, told auditors during an interview that he had not entered billing information for months at a time.
The issue arose after Jess Seefeld, who according to the audit is the only person who knew how to follow through on returned claims, left the agency after she was deployed by the military in May 2018.
Seefeld, who is also an emergency responder, spent part of her time at BDAS working on claims that had been returned to the agency. When claims are submitted to either a private insurance company or Medicare or Medicaid, if the paperwork is not properly filled out, it is rejected and sent back to the agency for correction. Seefeld said during an ambulance commission meeting in July that sometimes it is a simple matter of not checking a box.
When she returned in July, Seefeld found that none of the returned claims had been worked on, resulting in an accounts receivable, or money owed to the agency, balance of $1.2 million.
You have free articles remaining.
The audit found that a number of claims would need to be written off, with the agency taking in no revenue. Auditors also noted that administration, like Vande Hei and former EMS director Dana Sechler, did not relay to employees how the write-off procedure works. Sechler and Vande Hei both submitted letters of retirement in January, shortly after the audit was reviewed by Baraboo city officials.
Committee members focused primarily on whether they should seek bids from private companies to oversee the agency’s billing instead of maintaining employees to oversee the work. Robin Meier, commission treasurer, said the numbers would need to be evaluated because private companies take a piece of revenue in the collections process, which means less money coming into the service as well.
“They charge a lot of money,” Meier said. “They take 30% of the proceeds. That’s a lot when we can do it and get 100% of our price back.”
Snow said over the last three years the service has recouped an average of $150,000 annually through collections. Other members agreed the issue would need to be evaluated once they have definitive numbers from companies that show expenses for all types of billing work.
Another critique of the audit was a lack of cross-training.
Committee members discussed having more thorough documentation that would not only outline the duties of each employee, something HR Director Betsy Larsen said the service does not currently have, but also create manuals in a step-by-step way that would allow for anyone to do a task regardless of whether the person who usually does it is available.
Much of the work centers around first addressing the organizational chart of employees, which shows the hierarchy of each position. Committee members entered a closed meeting because they intended to discuss specific personnel.
When the topic was first discussed during the commission meeting Jan. 22, members acknowledged the changes might mean reduced hours for current staff. They have also directed the service’s attorney to determine when they can exit contracts with Pardeeville Ambulance and Camp Douglas Rescue, which currently have their billing done through BDAS employees. Snow said the agency makes $50 per call through those agencies.
“If we outsource it, then the ones we contract with to do their billing, we’ve got to look at what does it take for us to get out of those contracts,” Meier said. “And if we do stay with doing it internally, is it worthwhile to keep those contracts? That’s the other thing.”
Snow said no action was taken following the closed session. The committee will meet again Feb. 13.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.