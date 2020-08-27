Baraboo Amublance District Service Commission member blasts committee for 'fishing' for new attorney, says action resulted in legal resignation

Baraboo District Ambulance Service Commission member Dave Dahlke said Wednesday that the ad hoc Transition Committee went on a “fishing expedition” in April informally seeking interest in legal service bids that resulted in resignation of its current counsel.
“They didn’t want to be part of how this went down, and I don’t want to be part of how this went down,” Dahlke said during the teleconference commission meeting. “It is totally out of bounds and unprofessional. Now you wonder why we’ve got problems.”
The misconduct was essentially due to the transition committee acting in a way that falls to the responsibility of the full commission, according to Dahlke.
The source of frustration was an email sent April 8 by commission treasurer and committee member Robin Meier. During discussion at the meeting Wednesday, Meier said she was acting on direction from the committee when she sent emails to three firms.
“The feedback from them was ‘We’re going to speak about it and then we’ll get back to you,’” Meier said. “I apologize if you didn’t feel it was the appropriate thing to do; it was the committee direction. ... I did what I was asked to do.”
President Tim Stieve, who also serves on the committee, said he didn’t feel the committee was trying to mislead anyone. Terry Turnquist, who oversees the Transition Committee, was absent Wednesday.
“I think there was some miscommunication on it,” Stieve said, adding that he didn’t wish to speak for Turnquist, who provides Transition Committee updates to the commission at each meeting.
Members of the committee discussed possibly seeking a change in legal representation as a cost saving tactic during a January committee meeting. It was discussed during the commission meeting June 24. At the time, the commission’s lawyer, Nicole Marklein, said she felt it was less time consuming and therefore less costly to simply have an attorney at meetings.
Two days later, Marklein sent a letter to Stieve with the subject heading “Notice of Termination of Representation.” The email indicated the firm Cross, Jenks, Mercer & Maffei of Baraboo was “terminating its legal representation” of BDAS but would serve “until new legal representation is secured,” unless the commission requests an earlier time than that.
According to the letter, the firm has represented BDAS since its inception in 1993. Marklein indicated that all requested files and documents will be provided to the commission’s new counsel without cost, though it would likely take “many months,” given the large volume.
“On behalf of Wayne Maffei, myself, and our firm, thank you for the opportunity to represent BDAS over the past several decades,” Marklein wrote. “It has been our privilege, and we wish you all the best in the future.”
Stieve said the well wishes and kind words were extended the same night of the commission discussion of no longer having an attorney present at meetings, but told Dahlke that he must have been engaging in different discussions than other commission members.
“I am not giving excuses to why it’s happening,” Stieve said. “I’m not defending anything here. … You’re obviously getting information that everyone else sitting in this room right now did not get.”
Dahlke said more than one firm expressed disdain for the way the committee acted in place of the proper procedure at the direction of a commission vote.
“This is an embarrassment to this service,” Dahlke said. “The Transition Committee, I think, is overstepping its bounds in not involving the commission on some of these things that are critical to the financial future of this district.”
Other members expressed that they were unaware that an email had been sent. Joel Petty was also absent.
Dahlke said he understood seeking a change after nearly 30 years, but that it was performed in an unprofessional way. He abstained from the otherwise unanimous commission vote to seek offers from legal firms for new representation, adding he feels doubtful BDAS will receive any offers after acting improperly.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
