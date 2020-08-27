Baraboo Amublance District Service Commission member blasts committee for 'fishing' for new attorney, says action resulted in legal resignation

Stieve said the well wishes and kind words were extended the same night of the commission discussion of no longer having an attorney present at meetings, but told Dahlke that he must have been engaging in different discussions than other commission members.

“I am not giving excuses to why it’s happening,” Stieve said. “I’m not defending anything here. … You’re obviously getting information that everyone else sitting in this room right now did not get.”

Dahlke said more than one firm expressed disdain for the way the committee acted in place of the proper procedure at the direction of a commission vote.

“This is an embarrassment to this service,” Dahlke said. “The Transition Committee, I think, is overstepping its bounds in not involving the commission on some of these things that are critical to the financial future of this district.”

Other members expressed that they were unaware that an email had been sent. Joel Petty was also absent.

Dahlke said he understood seeking a change after nearly 30 years, but that it was performed in an unprofessional way. He abstained from the otherwise unanimous commission vote to seek offers from legal firms for new representation, adding he feels doubtful BDAS will receive any offers after acting improperly.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.