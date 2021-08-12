Baraboo approves agreement for east side housing developments

Land annexed by the city of Baraboo 20 years ago will likely be developed for a variety of housing after city council members agreed Tuesday to execute a development agreement with a local company.
Mayor Rob Nelson said the availability should help alleviate an issue experienced by the entire community.
“Housing is in extremely short supply right now,” Nelson said. “That’s a problem for employers, it’s a problem for residents; it’s a problem for almost everybody. So we’re hoping by helping this project along we’re going to ease that housing crunch in both the near future and in the long term.”
The 39-page development agreement was discussed by eight Baraboo Common Council members in closed session Tuesday and developer Luke Pelton of Cornerstone Village LLC. He and brother Cody Pelton are developing the land.
Development of the 120-acre site commonly referred to as the Jackson Property will create housing on the east side of the city, which is in line with recommendations from the Sauk County Development Corporation 2018 housing study. Not all of the empty land will be converted to housing, with 67 acres designated as conservancy and park area.
Plans outline the gradual development of the area with 11 apartment buildings with 16 units over 19 acres; six four-plex homes on four acres, four duplexes on four acres and 70 single-family homes over 30 acres of land. City officials acknowledged it did “not meet all the City’s anticipated housing needs, but it does meet a wide variety of the needs identified” in the housing study, according to the resolution.
City Administrator Casey Bradley said there is an anticipated start date of Sept. 15.
City officials worked to avoid any financial losses, council president Joel Petty said.
“As far as the city liability, there’s very little, if any there,” Petty said. “One thing I’m real pleased with is that the distribution of the land is done incrementally. ...It is pretty aggressive and hopefully they hit all those milestones.”
As part of the agreement, Cornerstone will develop the property in phases. In the first phase, they plan to develop four apartment buildings over seven acres. The land would be given to them in exchange for a letter of credit at a cost of $10,000 per acre.
Council members created a tax increment finance district encompassing an eastern portion of the city, including the property. It is designated as a pay-as-you-go TID, which means developers are provided incentive payments based on their meeting of development benchmarks and carved out of their property taxes.
Bradley said because of the conditions of the agreement, which includes the requirement that Cornerstone use incentive funding to cover roughly $4.8 million in infrastructure costs accrued by the city, the developers will need to meet their goals to ensure financial gain is made. Pay-go incentives are based on property improvements, which means the assessed value of the land does not figure into the payments, Bradley said.
As part of the agreement, the city will begin incentive payments by the final day of October 2023. The amount will either be 22% of the value of developer improvements or slightly more than $10.7 million, whichever is lower. The payments will occur until October 2041.
Installation of water, sewer and “stub” road will be done on the northwest corner of the property by the end of the year. The agreement schedule requires the city to install infrastructure to “a point agreed upon by the developer and city” with an endpoint at the single-family residential lots that can’t be met with gravity fed sewer lines. A lift station and additional roadwork will be done by the end of 2024, per the agreement.
Bradley said Pelton is confident in the ability to create new housing developments. The anticipated construction value is roughly $48.7 million, which if reached, would make the land worth more than $6.34 million and generate more than $156,000 in tax revenue for the city. When TID 12 reaches the end of its life, city officials anticipate it will have generated more than $1.3 million in annual new tax revenue. It was originally purchased by the city for $1.2 million and has stood empty since then.
Petty said all of the members of the Baraboo council look forward to seeing development by a company which seems stable and knowledgeable in how to create market value housing in the area after two decades of the land standing vacant.
“They’re very ambitious, they’re very aggressive and they really want to get this thing going,” Petty said. “It is pretty exciting to all of us.”
