Baraboo approves agreement for east side housing developments

As part of the agreement, the city will begin incentive payments by the final day of October 2023. The amount will either be 22% of the value of developer improvements or slightly more than $10.7 million, whichever is lower. The payments will occur until October 2041.

Installation of water, sewer and “stub” road will be done on the northwest corner of the property by the end of the year. The agreement schedule requires the city to install infrastructure to “a point agreed upon by the developer and city” with an endpoint at the single-family residential lots that can’t be met with gravity fed sewer lines. A lift station and additional roadwork will be done by the end of 2024, per the agreement.

Bradley said Pelton is confident in the ability to create new housing developments. The anticipated construction value is roughly $48.7 million, which if reached, would make the land worth more than $6.34 million and generate more than $156,000 in tax revenue for the city. When TID 12 reaches the end of its life, city officials anticipate it will have generated more than $1.3 million in annual new tax revenue. It was originally purchased by the city for $1.2 million and has stood empty since then.