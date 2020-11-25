Baraboo approves budget with 22 cent increase

Baraboo Common Council members approved the city’s total tax levy of $8.9 million Tuesday, including the tax increment finance budgets and the city’s full budget of more than $17.2 million.

The vote was unanimous. The 2021 budget will bring the tax rate for homeowners up to $11.55 per $1,000 of valuation, a 22 cent increase from the 2020 budget.

Finance Director Cynthia Haggard was ill and could not make the meeting, interim City Administrator Ed Geick said before making the final budget presentation of the year.

There is no increase in operational costs by department. The three highest expenditures for the city are general government costs, which includes debt taken on by the city, public safety and public works. General operations are an expenditure of $4.2 million, with $3.1 million in debt, Geick said.

Other budgets approved during the meeting include: the Alma Waite Fund for nearly $13,000; sanitary sewer for more than $1.6 million; water utility for more than $1.74 million; stormwater utility for more than $665,000; and the municipal airport budget for more than $1.2 million.

Geick said the airport budget includes a number of projects planned in 2021, like the relocation of the fuel farm and a COVID-19 related capital project.