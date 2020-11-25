 Skip to main content
Baraboo approves budget with 22 cent increase
100120-bara-news-council5 (copy)

Baraboo Common Council members Phil Wedekind and Tom Kolb listen as Mayor Mike Palm speaks during a special council meeting in late September at City Hall.

 NEWS REPUBLIC ARCHIVE

Baraboo Common Council members approved the city’s total tax levy of $8.9 million Tuesday, including the tax increment finance budgets and the city’s full budget of more than $17.2 million.

The vote was unanimous. The 2021 budget will bring the tax rate for homeowners up to $11.55 per $1,000 of valuation, a 22 cent increase from the 2020 budget.

Finance Director Cynthia Haggard was ill and could not make the meeting, interim City Administrator Ed Geick said before making the final budget presentation of the year.

There is no increase in operational costs by department. The three highest expenditures for the city are general government costs, which includes debt taken on by the city, public safety and public works. General operations are an expenditure of $4.2 million, with $3.1 million in debt, Geick said.

Other budgets approved during the meeting include: the Alma Waite Fund for nearly $13,000; sanitary sewer for more than $1.6 million; water utility for more than $1.74 million; stormwater utility for more than $665,000; and the municipal airport budget for more than $1.2 million.

Geick said the airport budget includes a number of projects planned in 2021, like the relocation of the fuel farm and a COVID-19 related capital project.

Budgets for funds with sources of revenue other than the levy, like taxi costs or library impact fees, were also approved unanimously. Council members held no discussion before approving the budgets.

Council members also:

  • Approved a contract with the Baraboo Broadcasting Corporation for $25,000, a $5,000 reduction from the 2020 contract to broadcast city meetings.
  • Approved a three-year contract for Pat Cannon, executive director of the Community Development Authority, to provide management services to the city for economic development and assistance with the library project at a rate of $7,083.33 per month, divided evenly between the CDA and the city for 105 hours of in-office work each month.
  • Approved the Business Improvement District budget for $47,900.
  • Approved a no parking at any time zone on both sides of Algonquin Drive, 200 feet east from Draper Street and on the west side of West Street for about 55 feet.

