Baraboo approves final steps in slated booster station project

Baraboo Common Council members unanimously approved final steps Tuesday to upgrade the Oak Street electrical booster station in the coming year.

Baraboo Utility Superintendent Wade Peterson said the last two actions needed were approval of an engineering firm and choosing a company to do the actual electrical upgrades from equipment originally installed in 1971.

Donohue & Associates of Madison, which had previously conducted both design work and aided the city in its bidding process, was granted the engineering work.

“They did an outstanding job for us, they hit all of the timelines and it went really well for us,” Peterson said.

Project organizers did not seek offers from other companies and the outlined proposal easily meets construction standards, he added.

Members of the city’s Public Safety Committee recommended the proposal Monday during a meeting and the Finance/Personnel Committee agreed the full council should consider it for approval.

Donohue & Associates was chosen to conduct construction administration services on the project at a budgeted cost not to exceed $23,255.