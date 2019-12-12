Baraboo approves final steps in slated booster station project

Baraboo Common Council members unanimously approved final steps Tuesday to upgrade the Oak Street electrical booster station in the coming year.
Baraboo Utility Superintendent Wade Peterson said the last two actions needed were approval of an engineering firm and choosing a company to do the actual electrical upgrades from equipment originally installed in 1971.
Donohue & Associates of Madison, which had previously conducted both design work and aided the city in its bidding process, was granted the engineering work.
“They did an outstanding job for us, they hit all of the timelines and it went really well for us,” Peterson said.
Project organizers did not seek offers from other companies and the outlined proposal easily meets construction standards, he added.
Members of the city’s Public Safety Committee recommended the proposal Monday during a meeting and the Finance/Personnel Committee agreed the full council should consider it for approval.
Donohue & Associates was chosen to conduct construction administration services on the project at a budgeted cost not to exceed $23,255.
The scope of the electrical upgrades includes switching to a 480-volt system rather than the existing 240-volt system and installing a new motor control center with variable frequency drives, which control the frequency and voltage of electric motors, for three pumps within the station.
Pieper Electric of Middleton was awarded the full contract to perform “pretty much a whole overall of the electrical system,” Peterson said.
The city sent out requests for proposals and received four, he added. Each company, including Electric 1, Integrated Process Solutions and Van Ert Electric Company, submitted adequate plans received by the city Nov. 6, but Pieper was the lowest at slightly less than $248,000.
The contract will include a base bid for the electrical work with an additional alternate. Initially, Peterson said planners were unsure whether the original bid would go over the amount budgeted for the project. A contingency plan was included to remove the current generator but not replace it, instead using a portable one. However, the costs met projections so that was disregarded. The alternate included in Pieper’s contract includes the creation of a driveway to access the new generator.
In other business, the council:
- Approved in a 9-0 vote lowest bidder SEH Inc. of Chippewa Falls to perform design work and coordinate with the state Department of Transportation for about $100,000 for the replacement of the existing water main along Highway 33 before a planned road project in 2024.
- Approved, 9-0, lowest bidder Allen Steele Inc. of Baraboo to replace existing water main and sanitary sewer river crossing south of the Manchester Street bridge for more than $245,000.
- Approved, 9-0, a contract with Sunrise Property Care LLC of Baraboo to perform contracted snow removal on private properties which do not adhere to city statutes mandating sidewalks be cleared for $1.15 per linear foot.
- Reduced the eight-hour parking time limit along Fourth Avenue between Broadway and Birch Street to a two-hour time limit. The 9-0 vote was followed by a unanimous decision to suspend the need for a second vote for final passage and the ordinance change was approved.
- Approved a list of 64 poll workers for 2020 and 2021 elections.
