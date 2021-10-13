Baraboo approves new ward, district maps

Delays to the release of U.S. Census data again played out Tuesday at the Baraboo Common Council meeting as members waived a second reading generally required for an ordinance to approve the adjusted ward and aldermanic district maps and send them to the county.

Mayor Rob Nelson, who also serves as Sauk County board supervisor, was one of the people who worked on the map.

“One of the things we are trying to accomplish in the redistricting is to keep the number of wards as low as possible, because each time an aldermanic district is split between two or more supervisory districts it means there are two or more distinct ballots that need to be printed up,” Nelson said. “We want to try to reduce the number of ballots and stations at the polling place that are required to keep the administration of elections as affordable and smooth as we can.”

In the end, the number of wards increased by one; from 14 to 15 total.

The maps were worked on in order to be returned to Sauk County supervisors by Oct. 18, less than a week from Tuesday's council meeting.