Baraboo city administrator out after 6 months on the job

Downing had just completed that process in late 2019. The city announced Oct. 4 she would replace retiring administrator Ed Geick, who left in early December after finishing in-progress projects.

Before moving to Baraboo with her husband and in-laws, Downing had been the county manager of Baker County, Florida, for three years. The Los Angeles native had previously served as purchasing agent for El Paso (Texas) County. Downing has a master’s degree in public administration from California State University-Long Beach and a bachelor’s degree in political science from California State University Polytechnic-Pomona.

Downing was selected from 56 initial applicants who applied when the city began seeking Geick’s replacement in May 2019. Geick said at the time that the city received assistance from GovHR of Northbrook, Illinois, in selecting its candidates.

Five finalists were interviewed by council members, a citizens committee and city department heads. Three of the finalists came from Wisconsin: Kronenwetter Village Administrator Richard Downey, former Verona City Administrator Jeff Mikorski and former Monroe City Administrator Phil Rath. St. John Town Manager Steve Kil of Cedar Lake, Indiana, was the other finalist.

Downing said at the time she was “overwhelmed and thrilled to be chosen.”