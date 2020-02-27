Baraboo city council approves pay raise for school crossing guards

Beginning Sunday, Baraboo crossing guards will see their first pay raise in years after approval was granted by city council members Tuesday.
Krysta Clements, Baraboo, has only been a crossing guard for a few months. She said it was a choice of whether she would have to walk her daughter to school every day or take on the paid role and decided to gain some experience wielding the handheld stop sign. Her schedule is flexible enough that she said she can do both.
The pay bump of $5 a session might be more incentive for people to stand at the cross walks, especially in the cold winter weather, Clements said.
“I think it’s going to help them out a lot as far as having people who will stick through it the whole year,” Clements said. “It may not seem like much, but to some people it might be a big deal.”
Karen Zirzow has been a Baraboo crossing guard for three years. She said the lack of crossing guard staff has been noticeable. In November, when her mother died, she took the day off to attend the funeral, but was hesitant to do so because she was worried no one would be there to guide the children across the busy street.
“I hated to have to do it,” Zirzow said, noting that she even considered going both to her job and the service. “I hate having to miss. Because they won’t have anybody to take the spot. I wasn’t sure if they were going to that day, so I told all of my kids and their parents that I wasn’t going to be here.”
Currently the pay rate is $20 per day, or $10 per session. The current pay rate was set 14 years ago.
Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf said other communities have exceeded or will soon pass the $15 mark. In West Baraboo, the Linn Street crossing calls for $28.12 per day, or $14.06 per session, while all other locations are $22.81 per day. The village also increases crossing guard pay by 3% annually, Schauf said.
Portage pays crossing guards $15 per session shift, while Sun Prairie provides $26, or $13 per session, and Madison pays their crossing guards nearly $18 per shift. Schauf said $15 per session “is kind of the going rate in the area.”
Schauf credited crossing guards and also said increased pay may help with the inclement conditions.
“Crossing guards are a dedicated group of people who get to stand in the worst weather always,” Schauf said. “They are some of the most dedicated individuals.”
Ideally, there would be six on staff in Baraboo. Currently, there are two full-time guards, which means someone to stand at the cross walks in the morning and afternoon, and one person who can do a single daily session. They have been able to adjust because of recently installed signs and lights, but having a person can be vital, Schauf added.
“That’s been helpful, but there’s nothing as important as a crossing guard,” Schauf said. “It may be that first person who tells that kid good morning, hello or that the kid feels cares about them. It’s an important job.”
Zirzow retired from Renewal Unlimited, now based in Portage, after nearly 38 years. The nonprofit offers programs for expectant mothers, children and young adults, so she has spent most of her life working with children. A big reason Zirzow said she stays as a crossing guard is because of the students.
“I love my kids,” Zirzow said, adding she gives them treats at holidays and greets them each day, noticing as the youngest students become less shy throughout the year.
The pay raise will “probably” help attract more people to the job, Zirzow said. She wasn’t sure exactly what the reason for the shortage could be, but noted that a number of long-term, older crossing guards resigned from their posts recently. She said a few years ago there was discussion of a raise to $12 per hour, but it never gained traction.
Both Zirzow and Clements have stories highlighting Schauf’s claim of dedication. Zirzow said she often stays past the hour, making sure every child is across. For Clements, it was noticing students who were literally running late for school and throwing the vest back on to help them get across the street safely. People can be rude at times, but Zirzow said despite the close calls she would rather the vehicles hit her than the children.
The pay increase was already included in the 2020 budget because Schauf had presented the idea of a pay raise months earlier.
“It’s an opportunity to show these folks that what they’re doing is vital,” Schauf said. “It’s a tough job and the hours are really bad, and you’ve got to be flexible because if school starts late or gets let out early, you’ve got to be there. The men and women that do this are a special breed.”
Council members voted 7-0 to approve the pay increase. Tom Kolb and Michael Plautz were absent.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.