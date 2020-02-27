Baraboo city council approves pay raise for school crossing guards

Beginning Sunday, Baraboo crossing guards will see their first pay raise in years after approval was granted by city council members Tuesday.

Krysta Clements, Baraboo, has only been a crossing guard for a few months. She said it was a choice of whether she would have to walk her daughter to school every day or take on the paid role and decided to gain some experience wielding the handheld stop sign. Her schedule is flexible enough that she said she can do both.

The pay bump of $5 a session might be more incentive for people to stand at the cross walks, especially in the cold winter weather, Clements said.

“I think it’s going to help them out a lot as far as having people who will stick through it the whole year,” Clements said. “It may not seem like much, but to some people it might be a big deal.”

Karen Zirzow has been a Baraboo crossing guard for three years. She said the lack of crossing guard staff has been noticeable. In November, when her mother died, she took the day off to attend the funeral, but was hesitant to do so because she was worried no one would be there to guide the children across the busy street.