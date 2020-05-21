Baraboo city council opts against enacting virus restrictions

Though the council didn’t issue an emergency stay-at-home declaration, members voted unanimously to continue allowing the body and all of its committees to hold meetings remotely through July 19. Truman said the council recently passed an ordinance that allows city staff and officials to participate remotely in meetings, but not the public. With the city’s previous emergency declaration repealed, community members would not have been able to participate in meetings had the council not issued another.

Council members opted not to restrict public access of the municipal building meeting rooms, which can now be reserved under the normal policy. Downing said the building’s small janitorial staff is cleaning the public restrooms at least twice a day and the council chamber after it’s used.

“We’re trying to do the best we can, and we clean and disinfect as often as we can,” she said.

In the interview Wednesday, Downing said she had thought the council might want to implement some rules, at least for city buildings.

“But after hearing their conversation, I agree with what they said,” Downing said. “They didn’t want to be any more restrictive than what the county was doing, and since the county did not issue an order, they didn’t want to issue an order and that’s perfectly fine. So we’re going to defer to the county’s recommendations and kind of keep it open and not be restrictive at all, and hopefully it’ll all work out.”

