Baraboo Common Council agrees to second sale of vacant lot

Two acres of city-owned land that has changed hands three times in less than six months may have a permanent owner.

Baraboo Common Council members unanimously approved the sale of the vacant parcel along the eastern side of the 1400 block of Lake Street to Ike Lanman, owner of landscaping company Lanman & Lanman LLC, which was the second sale of the parcel to a local business since August.

Director of Public Works Tom Pinion said “it should seem a little like deja vu” for council members while reviewing the agreement.

The city agreed Aug. 11 to sell the lot to Driftless Glen Distillery for $10,500. At the time, the business noted its intent to construct a storage building on the lot, but after conducting a geotechnical survey, found the land was not unusable for the plan. Representatives of the business approached the city to sell it back for the same price, which Pinion said is a condition of the restrictive covenant for that part of the city business park. The parcel sits just north of Culligan of Baraboo in the business park.

Council members agreed during their Dec. 22 meeting to repurchase the land. Pinion said the interactions were at no cost to the city.

“I’m sorry it took so long, but we do have another buyer for that,” Pinion said.