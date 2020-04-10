Baraboo Common Council prepares for first virtual meeting

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Baraboo officials are confident they will be able to conduct Tuesday’s council meeting with the help of video software.

The audience at the city meeting chambers was sparse Thursday, but nearly all Baraboo Common Council members were there with the help of Microsoft Teams, a video meeting software program. City officials were also present, virtually on the projector screen at City Hall.

City Administrator Kennie Downing was running the laptop that controlled the setup. Mayor Mike Palm, City Attorney Emily Truman, Police Chief Mark Schauf and City Clerk Brenda Zeman were seated throughout the room with laptops in front of them. The audience chairs were empty.

There was tweaking to avoid echoes, some unadvised typed messages among attendees and a staggered start time as members reported to the meeting and electronic equipment was set up. Microphones and speakers were moved around as organizers tried to pinpoint how best to relay audio from council chambers through the software as well as to the local television channel.

“This is why we’re doing this trial run today,” Palm said as council members talked among themselves about their display and advised which buttons to hit.