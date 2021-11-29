Baraboo considers ending airport partnership

Members of the Baraboo Common Council discussed Tuesday the cost to the city as the entity which dedicates its staff to the facility. Bradley, who works as the airport manager, said though the workers are reimbursed from commission funds, that money eventually “runs out” before they are paid for their time.

“We do a significant amount of work as the managing partner out there,” Bradley said, adding that most revenue at the facility is due to resorts and businesses outside of the city, such as Kalahari Resorts in Wisconsin Dells. “We’re seeing a really good uptick in the corporate hangars and that increases wear and tear, so there’s going to be additional cost because of that.”

Frustrations have mounted as the municipalities with different interests have sparred over projects in recent months. Conflict was notable in the attempt by local sustainability advocates to have the airport partner with Alliant Energy to install a solar array on the property.

“For us, it was kind of a win-win situation,” Bradley said. “We generated revenue for the airport to be used for airport projects and addressed our needs for solar power within the community.”