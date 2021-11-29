Baraboo considers ending airport partnership

The two remaining entities who oversee the Baraboo-Wisconsin Dells Regional Airport may separate after disagreements about how to operate and grow the facility.
“At our most recent Airport Commission meeting, the delegate from Lake Delton expressed an interest by the village to take over operations at the airport and we were also subsequently contacted by the attorney representing the village of Lake Delton with a similar proposal,” said Baraboo Mayor Rob Nelson, who serves on the airport commission.
The two members of the commission are the village of Lake Delton and the city of Baraboo. Lake Delton is represented by Tom Diehl. The airport originally became an intergovernmental project in 2008, when Lake Delton, Baraboo, the city of Wisconsin Dells and the town of Delton joined as owners and managers of the space once it was no longer a union airport.
In subsequent years, both Wisconsin Dells and Delton have left the agreement. In the most recent operation agreement from January 2018 it is stated that the city’s attorney should serve as legal counsel for the commission, the zoning administrator is the city’s administrator and the city’s board of zoning serves as the appeals board for the commission on zoning issues. Baraboo City Administrator Casey Bradley said staff members also oversee the hangar leases, track invoices, pay the bills, negotiate contracts and act as the responsible entity for the fuel system. Workers also maintain the grounds.
Members of the Baraboo Common Council discussed Tuesday the cost to the city as the entity which dedicates its staff to the facility. Bradley, who works as the airport manager, said though the workers are reimbursed from commission funds, that money eventually “runs out” before they are paid for their time.
“We do a significant amount of work as the managing partner out there,” Bradley said, adding that most revenue at the facility is due to resorts and businesses outside of the city, such as Kalahari Resorts in Wisconsin Dells. “We’re seeing a really good uptick in the corporate hangars and that increases wear and tear, so there’s going to be additional cost because of that.”
Frustrations have mounted as the municipalities with different interests have sparred over projects in recent months. Conflict was notable in the attempt by local sustainability advocates to have the airport partner with Alliant Energy to install a solar array on the property.
“For us, it was kind of a win-win situation,” Bradley said. “We generated revenue for the airport to be used for airport projects and addressed our needs for solar power within the community.”
While the city was a supporter of the solar power lease because the profits would cover costs toward maintaining and improving the airport, Diehl opposed it because of the potential for development in the area proposed for the solar panels. Alliant rejected relocating the project on airport property because installation costs were too high elsewhere on the site.
“Either commissioner can basically stop a project,” Nelson said. “We can play tit for tat and we can say ‘Oh, we’re going to stop the terminal’ or what have you, but neither of us has the power to move a project forward.”
Council members did not make a decision over whether to remove the city as a owner and member of the airport. They questioned whether the move would affect the city negatively and wanted to know more about the economic impact for the city.
Tom Kolb referred to the airport as a “huge economic driver” and asserted that the name Baraboo “attached to it” helps strategically increase sales and traffic for local businesses.
Jason Kent asked whether it would matter if Baraboo no longer operated the airport.
“The people flying into Lake Delton; they’re in the area,” Kent said. “It’s not like they don’t know about Baraboo. I need to understand really, what kind of economic benefit in the end, the city and residents of Baraboo are getting from the airport.”
Bradley said members of the public would be able to continue using the public airport even if the city wasn’t an operator, the city itself would simply cease contributing money to the facility.
Fellow council member Kathleen Thurow said she felt it might make visitors less aware of what the city has to offer if the airport is no longer associated with the facility.
“I think our name up there is definitely helpful,” Thurow said.
John Ellington proposed a large sign with the word, “Baraboo” and a hand pointing toward city limits outside the airport, which garnered laughter from the seven council members in the room. Scott Sloan and Michael Plautz appeared via teleconference.
Council members agreed they wanted to know how many of the 56 hangars at the airport are leased by Baraboo residents or businesses, which Bradley said “are not a significant amount,” as well as a general idea of how the city would be economically impacted and directed staff to speak to officials with Wisconsin Dells and the town of Delton, which terminated the partnership three years ago.
Part of the disagreement over projects is the limited budget Baraboo has in comparison to Lake Delton, which wants to spend immediately rather than plan out grants and sources of funding over time. Bradley said the city allocates $40,000 toward the operation of the airport annually, plus funding for a capital project. The city pays 2.5% if it’s a federal project or 10% for a state-funded project.
Currently, a master plan is being developed for the airport. Bradley said one of the proposed projects that would be completely paid for by the two entities would come at a cost of $15,000 and “we don’t have that kind of funding to allocate,” Bradley said.
