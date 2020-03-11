Baraboo considers petitioning county to deal with former hospital building

The last owner, Baraboo Luxury Apartments LLC, is now defunct with no managing representative for the building. According to online land records, the Wisconsin Department of Revenue is a point of contact. The parcel spans six city lots, with the building covering more than three of them, Pinion said.

The simplest plan which would require the least cost to the city would be to petition the county, Pinion said.

“They can’t say no, they have to take it,” Pinion said.

Then the county government has six months to “gift” the property back to the petitioner, the city, for its use at no cost to the city. It would come at a City may petition county to help with old hospital building cost to the county of about $110,000 for back taxes and other expenses.

Pinion said the plans are in their infancy and was looking for direction from council members on whether they would like to see staff members move forward with the petition process.

Phil Wedekind said the property has been considered for action for about five years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s not going away,” he said. “We’ve got to do something. I think now is the time and whatever it takes.”