Baraboo considers petitioning county to deal with former hospital building

Members of the Baraboo Common Council agreed Tuesday that they need to deal with the former St. Mary’s Hospital, 1208 Oak St., because it continues to sit empty and is decaying.
Director of Public Works Tom Pinion said the building has only worsened as years of proposed projects failed.
“This building has sort of devolved as an attractive nuisance for many years already,” Pinion said. “They constantly take care of it by removing snow and ice from the sidewalks, mowing the lawn, and when folks find a new way into the building, just when we think we have it secured, we have to go in and secure the building.”
“It’s clear no one is going to step up and take care of this,” Pinion said.
Five years ago the estimate to tear it down was $500,000. Pinion said the city could apply for some grants, but that would come at a cost. He noted it was included in the city's 2020 budget as funds not taken from the taxpayer levy. Instead, it would “hopefully include a combination of grants” and funds transferred from overperforming Tax Increment Finance District 6. The building is in TID 9, which Pinion noted is “underperforming.”
Currently, the lot has no actual owner, he added.
“It literally sits in limbo,” Pinion said. “Literally no one is willing to step up and take it.”
The last owner, Baraboo Luxury Apartments LLC, is now defunct with no managing representative for the building. According to online land records, the Wisconsin Department of Revenue is a point of contact. The parcel spans six city lots, with the building covering more than three of them, Pinion said.
The simplest plan which would require the least cost to the city would be to petition the county, Pinion said.
“They can’t say no, they have to take it,” Pinion said.
Then the county government has six months to “gift” the property back to the petitioner, the city, for its use at no cost to the city. It would come at a City may petition county to help with old hospital building cost to the county of about $110,000 for back taxes and other expenses.
Pinion said the plans are in their infancy and was looking for direction from council members on whether they would like to see staff members move forward with the petition process.
Phil Wedekind said the property has been considered for action for about five years.
“It’s not going away,” he said. “We’ve got to do something. I think now is the time and whatever it takes.”
Wedekind said whatever actions by the council needed for progress were fully supported by him. Others agreed the property needed to be addressed. Scott Sloan said the neighborhood deserves action by city representatives.
“I certainly think we owe it to that neighborhood to clean that up,” Sloan said. “They’ve dealt with it for years, they’ve been patient, and it’s ugly.”
Joel Petty agreed, noting that the council has been “crossing our fingers for years” and no plans for improvement at the site have come to fruition. The TID was created over a decade ago in anticipation of luxury senior apartments which were never built, Pinion said.
The question of an additional cost comes with concerns over whether the ground is contaminated by the use of a hospital on the land. Pinion said it is difficult to test the soil before the city owns the building and Mayor Mike Palm noted it can be inaccurate to take a small sample determined uncontaminated when only feet away another sample could test differently.
Pinion said a Wisconsin Assessment Monies grant could be given through the state Department of Natural Resources, which was established primarily to aid municipalities in covering the cost of contamination investigations for sites valued at less than $35,000.
Council members also heard a presentation from members of the Baraboo Fire Department and Baraboo High School FFA.
Baraboo Fire Chief Kevin Stieve said acting Lt. Jake Thompson and another firefighter attended a farm rescue training conference in the fall in Wisconsin Dells. Thompson, a former FFA member, had the idea to raise funds for grain bin rescue equipment for the department in partnership with current FFA members.
The first Flapjacks for Farmers and Friends breakfast held Feb. 8 at Baraboo High School garnered a check of more than $1,800 to help purchase the grain bin rescue device.
“We appreciate your generosity, your hard work and your service,” Stieve said.
FFA President Hannah Wieczorek said their organization is oriented toward improving themselves through public speaking and community service. The same amount given to the fire department was also contributed to the Farmer Angel Network, an organization founded about a year ago meant to provide mental health resources to farmers.
In other business, the council also:
- Approved 8-0 the recreation of city code regarding solid waste and recyclable collection, which primarily defined what items can and can’t be recycled, and discontinued the use of 35-gallon containers because of their small size, Pinion said. The switch to 64-gallon tubs will be at no cost to residents, he added.
- Approved 8-0 requests from residents Tracy Blake, Russell Fenske and Dakota Traver to have more household pets as recommended by Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf. City law only allows two animals per household. Blake was approved for three dogs; Traver for four dogs; and Fenske for two dogs and four cats.
- Approved 8-0 a mutual aid agreement between the fire department and the DNR for fire suppression services in unincorporated areas.
- Approved 8-0 the removal of an employee appraisal process which City Administrator Kennie Downing and City Attorney Emily Truman said was confusing and inaccurate for employees. Truman said they plan to draft a new process for adoption during the next council meeting.
- Approved 8-0 financing up to $55,000 for the Maxwell-Potter Conservancy kayak launch, an engineering contract for the project of $19,000 with MSA Professional Services for design and construction supervision and a construction contract with Miese Construction for nearly $198,000 to build the conservancy. Mike Hardy, director of the city Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said work along the Baraboo River near the Liston Dog Park should be completed by the end of October.
- Approved 8-0 updating city building code to adopt the state code and referencing the corresponding codes correctly.
- Approved 8-0 adoption of state statutes which allow the police department and city attorney to enforce citations. “What we’re trying to do is take some of these criminal offenses and have them available for enforcement purpose for a tool for an officer to use as a civil forfeiture, so we can write them a ticket,” Schauf said. Notably, they have been successful in requiring community service for young people who have broken minor laws, he added.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.