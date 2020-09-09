Baraboo council adopts 3 day leave COVID-19 employee policy

“They may or may not need those three days,” Geick said.

The policy also includes requirements for city employees to wear masks unless in an emergency situation. Employees are allowed one free, reusable mask from the city and must where facial coverings over their mouth and nose when social distancing is not possible. They must follow social distancing requirements, like maintaining six feet of distance when possible, not shaking hands or engaging in other physical contact and limiting meetings in person to only when technological replacements can’t be used.

Other sections of the policy require employees to follow personal hygiene practices “except in emergencies or when significantly impractical” like disinfecting computer equipment, meeting rooms and kitchen areas after use. They also must ask for cleaning supplies from their supervisors when low, perform cleaning as assigned and use proper disinfecting supplies.

Employees are required to report to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and also to report to their supervisor if they are diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, advised or ordered to stay home by a medical professional, are notified of their exposure to COVID-19 or develops any of the symptoms of the virus, like a high fever, shortness of breath, loss of sense of smell or taste and severe fatigue.