Baraboo council agrees on new city administrator, current Adams County official

Members of the Baraboo Common Council agreed Tuesday to hire a new city administrator, slightly more than a month after Mayor Mike Palm had said he initially hoped to secure a replacement for interim City Administrator Ed Geick.
“It’ll be the end of October, beginning of November before we can get somebody on staff,” Palm said at the Sept. 8 council meeting after outlining a schedule that would have hired the new administrator Sept. 26. “I think that’s a very aggressive schedule.”
Closed session discussion on choosing a city administrator began with an Oct. 13 meeting and continued in five meetings, including Tuesday, after which officials announced their decision during open session.
The new city administrator, barring any issues with the still unsigned employee agreement, will be current Adams County Manager and Administrator Casey Bradley, who has ties to Baraboo. He was born in the city’s hospital slightly more than four decades ago and has lived in the city since 2007. His two daughters, 2019 and 2020 Baraboo High School graduates, were captains of the swim team. He still has two sons in elementary and middle school enrolled in the district.
“I absolutely loved the community,” Bradley said of when he moved back to the area 13 years ago.
Bradley grew up in New Lisbon and after graduating high school there in 1999 decided to attend Winona State University. Seeking a new path, he enrolled in the Air Force instead and served from 2000 to 2006.
From there, he obtained bachelor’s degrees in both management finance and management human resources. Bradley said he also has a double master’s degree in accounting and financial management and a master’s degree in public administration. He also noted that he attended the Harvard Kennedy School Senior Executives in State and Local Government program, a forum-based course which allows for group problem-solving and enhanced understanding of the public official role. Bradley said he has been the Adams County Administrator since August 2017.
Council President Joel Petty said the decision was unanimous among members, though "nothing is a done deal until he signs the contract."
Though the agreement is not yet signed, the city is offering $127,500 as a base salary, the same pay rate Bradley is currently earning in Adams County. He will have the chance for an increase to $130,000 after a six-month review.
Petty said he was impressed by Bradley and that he was "everything" the council member had been looking for in a candidate.
"He's just got a lot of good municipal experience," Petty said, also noting Bradley's military experience.
Bradley said he looks forward to learning more about the specifics of the inner workings of the city.
“It will be good to get in and understand more the short and long-term plans the city has in place and try to incorporate my own thoughts into understanding them and, ultimately, getting them done,” he said.
Bradley replaces outgoing interim City Administrator Ed Geick, who had retired at the end of December, but returned in late June part-time to serve in the position again. The city had hired Kennie Downing, born in Los Angeles and most previously the county manager of Baker County in Florida for the last three years.
Though Downing did not submit a resignation letter, Palm announced that she had resigned from her position the same day council members held a closed session discussion regarding her job performance after six months.
Though the employment agreement has not yet been signed, Bradley said he intends to enter into the agreement once the Adams County Board of Supervisors determines his final day in his current position. Through his contract, Bradley said he has to provide a minimum of 60 days notice if he plans to leave.
A meeting is scheduled for early next week for members to decide what his final day will be. He said the latest end date would be Jan. 12.
“I’m very, very excited to have the opportunity and I’m very honored to be selected for the position,” Bradley said. “I’m definitely looking forward to getting started.”
