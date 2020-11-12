Baraboo council agrees on new city administrator, current Adams County official

“It will be good to get in and understand more the short and long-term plans the city has in place and try to incorporate my own thoughts into understanding them and, ultimately, getting them done,” he said.

Bradley replaces outgoing interim City Administrator Ed Geick, who had retired at the end of December, but returned in late June part-time to serve in the position again. The city had hired Kennie Downing, born in Los Angeles and most previously the county manager of Baker County in Florida for the last three years.

Though Downing did not submit a resignation letter, Palm announced that she had resigned from her position the same day council members held a closed session discussion regarding her job performance after six months.

Though the employment agreement has not yet been signed, Bradley said he intends to enter into the agreement once the Adams County Board of Supervisors determines his final day in his current position. Through his contract, Bradley said he has to provide a minimum of 60 days notice if he plans to leave.

A meeting is scheduled for early next week for members to decide what his final day will be. He said the latest end date would be Jan. 12.