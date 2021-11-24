Baraboo council approves budget, plans ahead for 'difficult decisions'

The general fund budget total is more than $17.8 million with the full levy at nearly $9 million.

The 2022 budget was passed without discussion about the current numbers, but council members and City Administrator Casey Bradley reflected on how the city will have to make “hard decisions going forward” in 2022.

Bradley referred to the 2022 budget process as a “stopgap year” and said an analysis by Moody’s, which focuses on bond ratings for municipalities, shows the city’s debt level is high based on the assessed value within the community.

“If that continues, then we’re going to see a downgrade in our debt rating, which means we’re going to pay more to get debt,” Bradley said. “The previous policy of ‘Let’s issue debt’ and ‘We have the ability to levy for debt;’ that’s put us in a very tight spot. The fact that we’ve had little to no growth for a decade-plus has really put us in a bad spot.”

Due to state law, the amount a municipality can levy is capped by the net new construction value of that year. If there is no new development, the levy cannot be increased. For a city like Baraboo, which has seen little growth, the levy has stayed the same while debt has increased over time.