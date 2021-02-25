Baraboo council approves scheduled projects

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Director of Public Works Tom Pinion also presented project sidewalk construction where none currently exists, including more than 2,000 square feet along the east side Remington Street between Second and Fourth Street; 4,400 square feet of Third Street between Remington and Jefferson Street; and about 660 square feet of Camp Street between Fifth Street and its southern alley.

Council members agreed to use state statute to levy special assessments upon property owners at the location of the new sidewalks. Council member Tom Kolb asked when homeowners would be notified, Pinion said certified letters would be sent out the next day. A public hearing for the improvements will be held March 23 at City Hall.

There were six street project proposals also approved as a slate Tuesday without any discussion. Pinion said the work is approved annually for asphalt and curb work.

He said 2021 might be the earliest they have put out bids, which may have saved money.